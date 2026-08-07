PSG salary guide 2026/27: How much does Liverpool target Bradley Barcola earn?

Paris Saint-Germain will be on cloud nine after a monumental season where they pretty much won it all.

PSG retained their Uefa Champions League title in May in a thrilling final against Arsenal where the Parisians prevailed in a penalty ​shootout at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

It was the icing on top of a magnificent cake. PSG also won the Ligue 1 title and took home the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

Ousmane Dembele, who won the Ballon d'Or in September for his performances in the preceding season, was on fire again, scoring 20 goals across all competitions. The Frenchman will once again be pivotal for PSG in the new season.

The Ligue 1 side will also be looking for some reinforcements after a draining season. South Korea midfielder Lee ​Kang-in ​has joined ​Atletico Madrid, while Randal Kolo ​Muani signed for Juventus. France forward Kolo ​Muani returned to the ⁠Serie A side where he spent half a season on loan.

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Dembele will continue to find strong support from Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who enjoyed a stellar campaign last term and emerged as a one of the most crucial members of Luis Enrique's side.

Both are the best paid players at PSG. Below is the list of the top earners at the club.

Data collected through capology.com, salaryleaks.com and reports.

Highest-paid players at PSG for 2026/27

1. Ousmane Dembele – €350,000 per week

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – €315,000 per week

=3. Achraf Hakimi – €260,000 per week

=3. Marquinhos – €260,000 per week

5. Lucas Hernandez – €253,000 per week

=6. Warren Zaire-Emery – €220,000 per week

=6. Vitinha – €220,000 per week

8. Joao Neves – €208,000 per week

=9. Nuno Mendes – €185,000 per week

=9. Fabian Ruiz – €185,000 per week

11. Willian Pacho – €175,000 per week

12. Bradley Barcola – €125,000 per week

13. Lucas Chevalier – €120,000 per week

14. Desire Doue – €115,000 per week

15. Illia Zabarnyi – €105,000 per week

16. Lucas Beraldo – €80,000 per week

17. Matvey Safonov – €60,000 per week

18. Senny Mayulu – €40,000 per week

19. Yoram Zague – €10,000 per week