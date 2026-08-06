Arsenal and Emirates celebrate two decades of partnership with extension to 2033

Arsenal have renewed their deal with Emirates, strengthening one of the longest-running partnerships in the world of sport, now spanning two decades.

Emirates will continue as the Gunners' front-of-shirt, training kit and stadium naming rights partner through to 2033. It is an extension of the Premier League's longest-running kit partnership.

Arsenal and Emirates first teamed up in 2006 and have since built one of football's most enduring collaborations. Their journey together reached a critical juncture last season as Mikel Arteta's side won the Premier League title - their first league title in 22 years.

Over the coming weeks, Arsenal and Emirates will celebrate two decades as partners.

“Winning the Premier League is an incredibly proud moment in our club's history and one that belongs to everyone connected with Arsenal. Emirates has been an integral part of this success – standing alongside us throughout this journey and sharing in the defining moments, challenges and successes that have shaped our club over the past two decades," Richard Garlick, Arsenal chief executive, said in a statement.

"Our renewal reflects a shared belief in Arsenal's future and a shared determination to keep moving forward. The best partnerships, like the best teams, never stand still."

Emirates airline boss Tim Clark said: “Over the last two decades, Emirates and Arsenal have built something that goes far beyond a traditional partnership, and one we are immensely proud of. We have grown alongside the club through changes of era and ambition, united by a shared goal of bringing people closer to what they love.

"Very few partnerships in the world of sport can claim foundations like these. What comes next is building on that strength for the millions of Arsenal supporters who carry this club with them wherever they are.”

Arsenal take on Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup this Sunday. The following weekend, Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Thereafter, the season kicks off as Arsenal play Coventry in their opening match of the Premier League campaign on August 21.