Fifa chief Grafstrom blasts Infantino's failed World Cup plan in staff email

Gianni Infantino's botched attempt to sell off a portion of future World Cup profits has received yet more stinging criticism – this time from within Fifa.

In an internal staff email, obtained by Sky News, secretary general Mattias Grafstrom described Infantino's failed plan as a “sad and reproachable series of events”, which is “difficult to comprehend and accept”.

Grafstrom joined Fifa from Uefa 10 years ago, rising to the position of secretary general in 2024. Various reports have suggested he and other high-ranking Fifa officials were blindsided by Infantino's scheme to create a new company (FFE) to manage its competitions and sell around 20 per cent to private investors.

According to Sky News, the staff email did not mention Infantino by name or the uncertainty over his future, with Uefa now leading the campaign to have him removed from his position.

Grafstrom wrote: “A sad and reproachable series of events – which were thankfully concluded with the FFE project permanently abandoned – for as much as we feel dismayed by them, should not overshadow this reality.

“We have all been thrown into the middle of a turmoil, which is difficult to comprehend and accept, but, as Secretary General, I urge you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and serving our 211 Member Associations, hand in hand with all relevant stakeholders and in full compliance with the Fifa Statutes and Fifa Regulations.

“I assure you that you as members of the administration, you will be defended and safeguarded from the political context we currently experience. You do not need to worry.

“Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue, and that is why we should always keep our professionalism, sense of perspective and composure.”

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Infantino is scrambling to save his job. The powerful European confederation Uefa and Concacaf, which runs the game in North and Central America and the Caribbean, issued strongly worded statements on Saturday saying they had lost confidence in his leadership.

The previously loyal Asian confederation (AFC) did not go so far in its criticism but called for institutional reform at Fifa after declaring the lack of consultation over the plan “totally unacceptable”.

Five European national ​associations, including ⁠England's FA, have formally withdrawn their backing ‌for Infantino's reelection at the Fifa Congress in Morocco next March, while Denmark said it was never going to vote ​for him in any case.

The federations of Morocco, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Lebanon and Sri Lanka have so far publicly declared their support for the Swiss-Italian, who has run Fifa since 2016 and wants to stay on until 2031.