Invincible Al Ain target double after completing historic ‘golden’ league season

For the last few weeks of what turned into a UAE Pro League victory procession, Vladimir Ivic has been urging Al Ain’s players to stay focused on making history.

As the players partied on the Hazza Bin Zayed playing field late into Saturday night, the task of keeping their minds on the task finally appeared to be getting away from him. There is still the President’s Cup final to play on Friday, after all.

In fairness to them, though, the players had just achieved a feat no other side had ever done before in the professional era of UAE football.

Their crushing 4-0 win over Dibba in the final match of the league season set the seal on a “golden season” – the term used in Gulf football to describe an unbeaten campaign.

It is unprecedented in the game here since the sport went pro, and Ivic praised the players that had made it happen.

“It's an amazing feeling because we achieved something that no one did in the past,” Ivic said.

“What can I say about my players? They did an amazing job. They worked from the beginning of the preseason.

“They set some huge goals for this season, and they achieved it. To be unbeaten, to have the record of 68 points, that will never happen again, these numbers are very important.”

A spectacular celebration of the league success was played out in front of euphoric fans after the final whistle.

Supporters had turned out in large numbers for the trophy lift, and they were treated to a triumphant history lesson about the country’s most successful club.

The show referenced the 39 trophies major trophies Al Ain have won in all, 15 of which are league titles.

In truth, it has been a five-week long carnival for Al Ain in the Pro League. After beating Shabab Al Ahli 3-2 on April 10 in what was essentially the title decider, they won the remaining four games of the season with an aggregate of 16 goals scored and none conceded.

In the after party following the win over Dibba, Khalid Essa, the long-serving goalkeeper, led the singing.

Ivic referenced the fact Essa had passed 100 clean sheets across his career with the club, over the course of keeping 14 of them this season.

“We have a lot of things to remember from this season and a lot of nice moments,” Ivic said. “Of course, the season is not finished for us because we have, in six days, one very important game [against Al Jazira in the President’s Cup] and we know what is our target in this game.

“I expect all of you [Al Ain’s supporters] to be with us and I'm sure that you will do it, to fight for one more trophy.”

The final day thrashing of Dibba confirmed the away side’s relegation to the second tier of UAE football. It was the latest show of dominance from Al Ain, who had won their previous two games 5-0.

Again, it was a familiar source who opened the floodgates. Kodjo Laba, the striker who had already long since wrapped up the golden boot for the league, could lay claim to each of the first two goals – even if both were fortunate.

The first deflected in off his back from a powerful shot by Soufiane Rahimi. The second went in off his boot as he poked his leg between two defenders who appeared to have the danger covered.

Al Ain seemed able to score at will, and Erik, their left back, made it 3-0 in the second half. By the end, everyone was queuing up to get their slice of the glory. Even Yahya Ben Khaleq, their goal shy Moroccan centre back, notched one late on.

Laba would neither confirm or deny reports he is set to leave the club this summer, but said he had played his part in a great achievement.

“It is my job [to score goals] and I always try to help the team,” Laba said. “The most important thing is consistency, and that is something that is difficult to achieve.”