Fifa Congress takeaways: Infantino begins re-election bid, Iran issues persist and Palestine FA takes a stand

The 76th Fifa Congress had already got off to a shaky start before it had even begun in Vancouver on Thursday.

Iran's delegation refused to attend after arriving in Toronto after claims of mistreatment by Canadian immigration. It only served to underscore the practical and political obstacles surrounding Iran's participation at this summer's World Cup, jointly held in Canada, the US and Mexico.

Gianni Infantino confirmed his intention to run for Fifa president for a fourth term, while an awkward interaction on stage by officials from the Palestinian and Israeli federations undermined Fifa's call to use football as a unifying force for good.

Here are the key takeaways:

Infantino looks to extend presidency

Infantino’s presidency of football's governing body is set to extend to 15 years after he confirmed his intention to stand for re-election.

Infantino celebrated a decade in office in February and, in his closing remarks in Vancouver, he confirmed he would seek re-election at next year’s gathering in Rabat, Morocco through to 2031.

“As you’ve heard, the electoral period for the presidential election at Fifa starts today,” the Swiss said.

“I’m honoured and humbled at the same time, and I want to tell you first, the 211 member associations, I want to confirm to you that I will be a candidate for the election of Fifa president next year.”

Infantino can already boast significant support in his ambition to stay on. The 54 African nations which make up the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously endorsed Infantino for another term following a meeting in Vancouver on Wednesday. South American confederation Conmebol also said Infantino had its backing earlier this month.

Though credited with increasing Fifa revenues, his tenure has not been without its controversies: Fifa faced criticism after it appeared to engineer an uncontested path for Saudi Arabia to host the World Cup in 2034, while Infantino’s close relationship with United States President Donald Trump and the decision to award Trump the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize last December has also been criticised.

Fifa has also been hammered over ticket prices for this summer’s World Cup in North America, but Infantino always points out that revenue from the flagship tournament supports the development of football globally.

During a meeting of the Fifa Council in Vancouver on Tuesday, it was agreed that the financial resources to be distributed to all 48 participating teams at the World Cup would increase by 15 per cent, totalling $871 million.

Iran to play games in US as planned

Iran’s participation at the global finals has been the subject of uncertainty since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran on February 28.

The country’s football association officials were the only one of Fifa’s 211 member nations absent in Vancouver. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the delegation members, including ​federation president Mehdi Taj, turned back upon arrival at Toronto airport despite holding valid visas, citing what was described as the "unacceptable behaviour of immigration officials".

However, Infantino opened his Congress address by insisting the Iranian team would participate at the finals in North America.

“Let me start at the outset by confirming straight away, for those who maybe want to say something else or write something else, that of course Iran will be participating at the Fifa World Cup 2026,” the Swiss said, to cheers from the assembled delegates.

“And of course, Iran will play in the United States of America. The reason for that is simple, because we have to unite. We have to bring people together.”

Protesters hold demonstration placards outside the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 76th Fifa Congress. Reuters Info

Iran are in Group G and scheduled to play New Zealand (June 15) and Belgium (June 21) in Los Angeles, and Egypt in Seattle (June 26). If they and the US finish second in their respective groups, the sides will meet in the last 32.

US President Donald Trump has previously stated it would be “inappropriate” for Iran to compete “for their own life and safety,” later flip-flopping when told of Infantino's remarks, stating: “Let them play.”

Several delegates were targeted as they left the Congress by protesters demanding that Fifa ​should ban Iran from the World Cup on the grounds that the team, they say, represent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In 2024, Canada listed the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

Palestinian FA hit out at Israeli delegation

Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub refused to stand alongside Israel FA vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman ​in ​a heated moment on stage.

Both men were called to the ⁠stand by Infantino but Rajoub declined to be ⁠brought closer to Arab-Israeli Suliman.

Infantino put his hand on Rajoub's ​arm and invited him with a gesture to come closer to Suliman, but in vain.

Asked what Rajoub said when he refused, ⁠Palestinian FA vice-president Susan Shalabi, who was in the room, told Reuters: "I cannot shake the hand of someone the Israelis have brought to whitewash their fascism and genocide. We are suffering."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, centre, interacts with the president of the Palestine Football Association Jibril Rajoub as the vice-president of Israel Football Association Basim Sheikh Suliman looks on. AFP Info

Israel has denied committing genocide in Gaza. Infantino then took the stand and ⁠said: "We will work together, president Rajoub, vice-president Suliman. Let's work together to give hope to the children. These are ​complex ⁠matters."

Speaking after the Congress, Shalabi said Infantino's attempt to have Suliman and Rajoub shake hands showed little consideration for the Palestinian FA chief's ​speech, in which he made yet another plea for Israeli clubs not to base teams in the West Bank settlements.

"To be put in a position where to have a handshake after everything that was said, this negates the whole purpose of the speech that the general [Rajoub] was giving," she said.

"He spent like 15 minutes trying to explain to everyone how the rules matter, how this could easily become a precedent where the rights of member associations are violated with impudence, and then we'll just wrap this under the carpet. It was absurd."

Rajoub said: "From my side, I still respect and follow the legal procedure, but I think it’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned. The double-standard policy should stop.

"I refused to shake hands. Sport is sport … for me that should be respected, but if the other side is representing a criminal like Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu] and speaking on behalf of Bibi as if Bibi is Mother Teresa, how can I ​shake hands or have a photo with such a man?"

Last week, the PFA appealed to ​the Court of ‌Arbitration for Sport against Fifa's decision not to sanction Israel over clubs based in West Bank settlements.

The PFA has long argued ⁠that clubs based in settlements in the West Bank – territory Palestinians seek as part of a future state – ⁠should not compete in leagues run by the Israel Football Association.

Fifa said last month it would take no action against the IFA or Israeli clubs, citing the unresolved legal status of the West Bank under public international law.