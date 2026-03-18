Morocco acknowledge 'commitment to rules' after being declared Afcon winners

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) declared Morocco as winners of the Africa Cup of Nations while Senegal were stripped of the title following ⁠an appeal over the result of the final.

The title match and the subsequent appeal was filled with controversy as Senegal were adjudged to have forfeited the game in the Moroccan capital Rabat on January 18 as they ⁠walked off the pitch protesting a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.

However, Senegal returned to the pitch after 14 minutes to win the match 1-0 courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal in extra time.

CAF's appeal board cancelled that result and declared Morocco 3-0 winners.

The decision added more drama to what was one of the most controversial matches in recent times. The final saw a walk-off and fights between players and spectators.

Morocco have now won the African title for a second time.

The Moroccan federation stated that their aim was to only uphold the rules of competition.

Senegal's Sadio Mane with teh Afcon trophy after the win over Morocco in Rabat on January 18. Senegal were on Tuesday stripped of the title. AFP Info

"The Federation wishes to recall that its approach has never been intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition's regulations," the Moroccan body said in a statement.

"The Federation reaffirms its commitment to respecting the rules, ensuring clarity in the competitive framework, and maintaining stability within African competitions."

The Senegalese Football Federation (SFF) said they ‌will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"This is a travesty; ​this decision is based on absolutely nothing. It has no legal foundation," Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, secretary general of SFF, told state broadcaster RTS1.

"And from what we saw when the hearing began, we already had serious doubts — clearly, the judge did not come to rule on the case, he came to carry out orders.

"The president of the federation will get in touch with the lawyers; we will engage with the appropriate authorities, and then we will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will issue the final decision.

"We will not back down. Senegalese people should have no doubt. The truth is on Senegal's side, the law is on Senegal's side."

Play Senegal crowned Afcon champions after chaotic final against Morocco in Rabat Play 00:50

The CAF stated that ​the conduct of the Senegal team fell "within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the ‌Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations".

They state that "if, ⁠for any reason whatsoever, a team refuses to play or leaves ​the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered ​the loser".

In the final, ‌the Senegal players stormed off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala following a VAR check deep ⁠in stoppage time at the end of the regulation 90 minutes.

The walk off, instigated by coach Pape Thiaw, led to a lengthy delay, and when the game was belatedly restarted Brahim Diaz saw his spot-kick saved by Edouard Mendy.

Coach Thiaw was later fined $100,000 and suspended.

The CAF on Tuesday also ​announced the setting aside of a $100,000 fine handed to Morocco striker Ismael Saibari and a reduction of his suspension from three matches to one for his role in the chaotic scenes.

Among the Senegal players to lose their champion status are All Nassr star Sadio Mane, Everton pair Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye, Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr and his on-loan team-mate Nicolas Jackson, West Ham's El Hadji Malick Diouf and Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr.

Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, meanwhile, can celebrate a belated triumph alongside PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid's Diaz.