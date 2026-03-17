Pep Guardiola looks forward to 'incredible opportunity' as Man City face uphill battle against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City face a “massive” task as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

City suffered a chastening defeat in last week's first leg at the Bernabeu. They now require one of the great European comebacks in the second leg of their last-16 match at the Etihad Stadium to progress.

It may be a daunting challenge against the 15-time European champions but Guardiola believes it is possible.

“After 10 years you have to convince some of my players about their belief? They know me quite well. Every ⁠single game we try. This will be no exception. They have to,” Guardiola said.

“I ​am pretty ⁠sure they will try it. Of ‌course most of them are new to experiencing such situations. We are not the same group ​we had for many years but, at the same time, it is an incredible experience and an incredible opportunity to try it.

“It's a football game, many things can happen. You have to focus and first try to win the game then after that we will see what happens during the game. I don't have a specific plan. Just try it.”

Guardiola cancelled training on Monday and give his players the day off before the game, with the squad to train right before the match instead.

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Asked if resting his players would help them mentally, Guardiola said: “It's related. The way you play, if you play good mentally you will be strong.

“I am not much concerned about the chances we are going to create, I am pretty sure that we are able to do it. At home we ​are always able to do it. It is more about how ‌well we are going to defend.

“The task ⁠is massive, to score more than three goals ​against Real Madrid, it is not easy. The result in the first leg is ​not the perfect ‌one but at the same time we are here, it is a football game, everything can happen.”

Guardiola pointed to one of his side's most memorable fightbacks as inspiration, pointing to their recovery from 2-0 down against Aston Villa in the final game of the 2021-22 season to win the Premier League title.

He said: “Aston Villa, the last game to win the Premier League – 74 minutes 0-2 and we made three goals in 12 minutes.

“Of course we have to take more risk in terms of trying, but even if the results are not good in the first half we have to keep going, carry on, go, because you never know.”

Captain Bernardo Silva echoed his manager's views.

The Portuguese said: “This sport has taught us that a lot of things can happen in a football game.

“Even though the result in Madrid was really bad, we will fight until the end.

“After a big defeat, on the day you feel like everything is very dark, then it gets brighter and brighter. We know what this team is capable of.”