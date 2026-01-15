Chelsea v Arsenal player ratings: Sanchez 3, Garnacho 8; Kepa 5, Gyokeres 8

Arsenal will take a slender advantage back to the Emirates Stadium after a five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge saw them edge out Chelsea 3-2 in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi all found the net for Mikel Arteta’s men, who started the brighter of the two sides, and who will feel they should have won with a more convincing scoreline.

The Gunners are still yet to be beaten after taking the lead in a game this season, and now they’re just 90 minutes from their first cup final since 2020.

Chelsea, though, are still in the tie after Alejandro Garnacho’s double gave the Blues hope of overturning the deficit in the second leg. The Argentine came on as a second-half substitute and took advantage of finding himself in space at the back post on two separate occasions, keeping his head over the ball twice to hammer home.

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior, who will hope to welcome back one or more of Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Reece James for the second leg, was encouraged by the way his side battled throughout.

He said: “I asked for character, fight, energy and pressing from the team, and I think we saw those qualities. I’m not happy with the result or the manner of the goals, particularly conceding two from restarts. You can’t afford to do that at this level. I thought in the second half, with Pedro and Estevao playing wider, the game opened up in our favour. We have a lot of good players here, and even with important players missing, we’ve worked hard against a strong side. We’re still in this tie, and if we can stay switched on in key moments we can still go through.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “It was a big performance and a big win. It’s half-time and we’re ahead, so we’re happy. It’s hard to come to this place and beat a team of this strength. We showed great dominance and overall I’m happy, though it could have been better. Viktor has shown his best qualities tonight, scoring by being in the right areas but also working hard. That’s what we expect from him. Martin [Zubimendi] can do anything. He can carry the ball, has good timing, is composed, I love him as a player.”

Chelsea ratings:

Robert Sanchez – 3: There’ll no doubt be an inquest about Sanchez’s involvement in two of the three goals. For the first, he misjudged the flight of the ball from a corner and, blocked by his own defenders, he flapped and couldn’t prevent a cross falling to the unmarked Ben White. For the second, he let White’s cross squirm underneath his body. He could do little about the third, and saved well to deny a Merino volley, but the damage was done.

Josh Acheampong – 5: Played in an advanced right sided position and saw a lot of the ball in right wing areas, forcing Kepa into a save in the first half. Linked up well with Estevao. Not quite as confident in his defensive duties.

Wesley Fofana – 4: Didn’t look confident on the ball, and Arsenal pressed high when he had it at his feet. Didn’t win many of his aerial battles either, and really should have done more to stop Zubimendi for Arsenal’s third.

Trevoh Chalobah – 4: Like Fofana, looked uncomfortable when put under pressure. Passive in possession, Chelsea failed to build from the back whenever Chalobah had the ball.

Marc Cucurella – 5: Picked up an early booking against Saka but kept the Arsenal winger quiet in the first half. He couldn’t prevent Saka’s twisting and turning leading to White’s overlap for Arsenal’s second. Overall, solid but unspectacular.

Andrey Santos – 5: Another player guilty of doing little to stop Zubimendi from netting Arsenal’s third. Santos didn’t play poorly, but the visitors found it far too easy to play through the thirds.

Enzo Fernandez – 6: Captain for the evening, the Argentine had Chelsea’s first attempt at goal when, advancing towards the Arsenal area, he wasn’t closed down; but his effort was hit straight at Arrizabalaga. At the other end, he made a crucial block to deny Trossard. Tough in the tackle throughout.

Estevao Willian – 7: Started on the left but switched to the right to keep the Arsenal backline – Timber in particular – on their toes. Linked well with Acheampong. Was arguably Chelsea’s brightest spark going forward, particularly when the game opened up.

Joao Pedro – 5: Had plenty of touches in the game, particularly in the first half, but he couldn’t find a way through Arsenal’s back line.

Pedro Neto - 6: Started on the right, swapped sides with Estevao throughout. It was while he was on the right that he crossed for Garnacho to score. When on the left, though, he often left Cucurella exposed.

Marc Guiu – 4: Largely anonymous throughout and offered very little as the spearhead of Chelsea’s attack. Unsurprisingly, he was hooked eight minutes into the second half.

Chelsea substitutes:

Benoit Badiashile (for Acheampong, 53) – 5: Looked solid coming on to the right hand side before switching to a central position.

Alejandro Garnacho (for Guiu, 53) – 8: The Argentine made an immediate impact when he converted from close range, shooting through Kepa’s legs from Neto’s cross, to reduce the arrears. He scored a potentially crucial lifeline seven minutes from time, half volleying after Arsenal had failed to clear a cross.

Jorrel Hato (for Fofana, 75) – 6: Slotted in on the left-hand side and arguably offered more of a threat than Cucurella.

Tosin Adarabioyo (for Cucurella, 81) – N/A: Didn’t have much of an influence after coming on.

Shim Mhueka (for Pedro, 81) – N/A: His strength and height gave Arsenal problems.

Arsenal ratings:

Kepa Arrizabalaga – 5: On his return to Stamford Bridge, he saved well from Estevao and Fernandez, but could do little to stop Garnacho’s first well-taken finish. He could, though, have done better to prevent Chelsea’s second, missing the cross that fell to Garnacho.

Ben White – 8: Scored one and made another; it was a successful night for the Arsenal right back. First, his header gave Arsenal an early advantage, and then it was from his low cross – following an overlap behind Saka – that Arsenal doubled their advantage.

William Saliba – 8: A strong, calm and classy performance from the centre-back. He stifled Chelsea’s attacking forays but also looked extremely comfortable on the ball, often bringing the ball through the thirds.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7: Made a number of clearances – more than any other Arsenal player – and generally pushed his weight around.

Jurrien Timber – 6: Was asked to keep Estevao at bay and largely stuck to the task, though it was a testing matchup. He was far more effective defending than when going forward, his final ball often poor.

Martin Odegaard – 6: The Norwegian provided the assist that led to Zubimendi grabbing Arsenal’s third, but that was the highlight of an otherwise disappointing evening.

Martin Zubimendi – 8: The Spaniard was quietly, and brilliantly, going about his business, patrolling in front of Arsenal’s back four and linking the play, when he slipped to allow Chelsea in for the first. He made up for it by scoring Arsenal’s third; a wonderful solo effort in which he jinked past Chelsea’s defenders with ease and an emphatic finish.

Declan Rice – 7: Celebrated his 27th birthday with an assist, crossing from a corner for Ben White to head home. Another solid performance, including a crucial block to deny Estevao.

Bukayo Saka – 6: Had a quiet game by his standards, though linked well with White for Arsenal’s second goal.

Viktor Gyokeres – 8: An impressive evening from the Swede. First, he showed predatory instincts to slide home from close range to score Arsenal’s second, before he held the ball up well to offload the ball to Zubimendi for the Gunners’ third.

Leandro Trossard – 7: Worked tirelessly throughout at both ends of the pitch. He looked dangerous in the attacking third early on, but also did the dirty work when needed.

Arsenal substitutes:

Gabriel Martinelli (for Trossard, 67): – 6: Didn’t start despite his hat-trick at the weekend, but added fresh impetus.

Mikel Merino (for Odegaard, 68) – 7: Forced Sanchez into a smart save with a volley and was then involved in the build-up to Arsenal’s third.

Kai Havertz (for Rice, 82) – N/A: Came into the centre of midfield, but Arsenal immediately looked fragile as a result.

Gabriel Jesus (for Gyokeres, 82) – N/A: Worked hard when he came on and thought he’d won Arsenal a penalty, but he was adjudged to have been offside.