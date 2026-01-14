Chelsea v Arsenal: Early test for Rosenior, late call on Palmer, Gyokeres needs goals

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal clash in the League Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Gunners are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they target a first trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2020.

Chelsea go into the match with a new manager in charge after Liam Rosenior took over from Enzo Maresca last week. We pick out the main talking points ahead of the match.

Early test for Rosenior

Rosenior's first match in the dugout saw Chelsea ease to a 5-1 victory over second-tier Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The former Strasbourg coach hailed his new team for the “professional” performance, knowing that a far bigger test was looming large on the horizon in the form of an Arsenal team that also tops the Uefa Champions League table.

“We've been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club,” said Rosenior on Monday. “Watched all of their games, analysed every aspect of their game, including set plays, at which they're very good at.

“After being here for two days, I saw an attitude against Charlton that I really, really liked in terms of our energy, our intensity, to press, winning duels, and you're gonna need that against the very, very good team on Wednesday night.”

Gunners 'buzzing' for Havertz

While Gabriel Martinez hogged the headlines for his hat-trick as Arsenal swept aside Portsmouth 4-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday, there was an appearance off the substitute bench in the 69th minute that will provide the Gunners' quest for silverware a big boost.

German forward Kai Havertz had not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the win at Manchester United on the opening weekend of the season.

The 26-year-old also missed three months of last season after undergoing hamstring surgery, and has managed just 12 appearances in 2025.

“To come back after a big, big injury, to have him around is so good for everyone, for the atmosphere in the training ground,” teammate Mikel Merino said of Havertz.

“The support he gives us in the training ground, having him around every training session, and now having him on the pitch is one more asset, one more tool for the coach … we're all buzzing for him.”

Late call on Palmer

High up on Rosenior's Chelsea agenda will be ensuring key playmaker Cole Palmer is fit and firing on all cylinders again.

The England international has endured a frustrating campaign so far due to groin problems and a broken toe. Injuries have restricted him to just 12 games and four goals this season.

Palmer, captain Reece James and Malo Gusto were all rested for the Charlton game as a precaution after picking up what Rosenior described as “minor knocks and tweaks” in the West London derby loss at Fulham.

“Moises [Caicedo] is suspended. We have had no injuries coming out of the Charlton game, which is a really, really good thing,” Rosenior said on Monday. “I will make a decision on Cole, Malo and Reece tomorrow or on the morning of Wednesday.

“Those players are being managed. It was a good time for them to rest – an FA Cup game. There is no reason to take risk on players' health with this group.”

Injuries have restricted Cole Palmer to just 12 games for Chelsea this season. Reuters

Gyokeres' stalled start

When Viktor Gyokeres completed his £64 million summer move from Sporting in Portugal to North London, it appeared that Arsenal had finally secured the services of the natural goalscorer they had long been crying out for.

The Swedish striker scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting, including 54 in 52 appearances in all competitions last season. But, in a far cry from his exploits in Portugal, Gyokeres has notched just seven goals in 24 games and has not scored from open play since November 1.

He managed just eight touches of the ball in Arsenal's recent goalless draw with Liverpool before being taken off in the 64th minute. But manager Arteta insists the 27-year-old's teammates must learn to play to his strengths. “He was in great positions, and sometimes the ball didn’t arrive,” said the Spaniard.

“Normally, we go into the six-yard box almost with the ball at the feet, and normally that’s a goal, or you pick somebody and you score a goal. We didn’t do that, and that’s the thing that we have to improve.”

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyoekeres touched the ball just eight times in the draw with Liverpool. Getty Images

Arsenal pain game

Arsenal also reached the League Cup last four last season but were swept aside 4-0 over two legs by eventual trophy winners Newcastle United.

It meant that another opportunity to end their silverware drought had gone begging as they went on to finish second in the Premier League for a third season running.

Now the Gunners are still going strong in four competitions heading into the Chelsea game and are two games away from a Wembley appearance.

“Football gives you another chance,” said Arteta on Tuesday. We have been really consistent again in this competition and now we have to knock another big team out to be in the final. That is the mission.

“Hopefully we have learnt from last year because it was painful, especially in the manner that the games went, and the amount of chances we missed to go through.”