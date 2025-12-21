Relentless Antonio Conte hunts another trophy as Napoli prepare for Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh

High standards and relentless ambition have defined Antonio Conte's illustrious career. It is those qualities that have propelled the Italian to win a host of trophies – and he plans to add another in Riyadh on Monday.

Having seen off AC Milan in the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup on Thursday, Conte's Napoli face Bologna in Monday's final as they look to add to last season's Serie A title.

Conte's is a collection few can rival: five Serie A titles as a player and five more as a coach – not to mention a Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Chelsea.

“It's always a good thing to play a final or a tournament,” Conte told The National.

“For us, this is the first goal of this season, and we were really good in the last game to win against Milan. For sure we want to try to lift the trophy, but Bologna have the same thoughts.”

Napoli reached the final courtesy of a comfortable 2-0 win over AC Milan at Al Awwal Park – the home of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr – which will also host Monday's final.

Goals from David Neres and Rasmus Hojlund sealed the win for Conte's side in front of a packed crowd on Thursday night. Bologna sealed their place in the title match after seeing off Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

This week has marked Conte’s first experience of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, and it is one he has welcomed.

“To come to Saudi Arabia, in my opinion, was good,” he said. “This is my first experience here and we are trying to enjoy this competition, this tournament.”

The feeling appears mutual. Conte's presence in Riyadh has stirred a strong reaction among local football fans who admire his love for the game and unrelenting pursuit of success.

At Napoli’s open training session last week, several local supporters explained that the coach’s passion mirrors their own and that they have felt a deeper connection with Napoli since he arrived in 2024.

“He's very passionate and he loves what he does,” said local fan Mohamed Alruqayb. “He gives all that he has for the team. He's a fan like you.”

Conte attributes his love for football back to his late father, Cosomino Conte, and he still lives and breathes the game despite having already achieved so much.

“My father had a really great passion for this sport. He transferred all his passion to me,” Conte explained. “I think the secret is my passion for this sport, for football. Because passion has many times helped me to overcome difficulty.”

Juve take advantage back home

Juventus are creeping back into the Serie A title discussion after deservedly beating Roma 2-1 on Saturday and moving four points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Francisco Conceicao and Lois Openda scored the goals which decided an engaging encounter in Turin as Juve claimed a second big win in as many matches after beating Bologna last weekend.

Juve stay fifth on 29 points but are only one point behind fourth-paced Roma who sit in the last Champions League spot and suffered a sixth league defeat of the season.

“I think we deserved to win, we knew that today's match was important and we did what we set out to do – we won,” said Conceicao. “We're up there after winning these two important matches but we need to get our heads straight on to the next one.”

Luciano Spalletti's Juve have played a game more than Inter, champions Napoli and AC Milan, who occupy the top three places and will play their matches from this round of fixtures next month, due to being in Saudi Arabia.

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid