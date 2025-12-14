UAE ride Hamad Al Meqbaali heroics into Fifa Arab Cup semi-final against Morocco

The UAE head into Monday’s Fifa Arab Cup semi-final against Morocco buoyed by belief and a goalkeeper who has already made himself the story of the tournament.

Defending champions Algeria may be gone, but they did not relinquish their crown easily. UAE’s dramatic quarter-final victory, sealed via penalties after a tense, 120 minutes that ended 1-1, owed much to the heroics of Hamad Al Meqbaali in the national team goal.

The Shabab Al Ahli goalkeeper first preserved parity late on with a superb stop to deny a last-gasp winner, before elevating himself further in the shoot-out by saving penalties from Yassine Benzia and Mohamed Khacef.

Algeria arrived as unbeaten champions, 10 matches without defeat and widely considered favourites to retain their title. They departed without losing in regulation or extra time, undone instead by a goalkeeper enjoying a defining moment in his international career.

“We deserved the win,” Al Meqbaali told Fifa.com. “The coach instilled positive energy in us, he motivated us in the right way and showed a lot of faith in us, like we were his own sons. That helped us to fight for our flag, for ourselves and for the coach.”

Those words may resonate again as UAE prepare for Morocco, another North African giant and a side equally rich in tournament know-how. With just two days to recover, Cosmin Olaroiu’s squad will rely heavily on collective discipline and Al Meqbaali's calm presence between the posts.

Typically second choice behind Khalid Essa, Al Meqbaali has seized his opportunity in Qatar. Olaroiu’s faith has been repaid not just in saves, but in authority and composure that have visibly lifted those around him.

“The coach told us before penalties that our goalkeeper is special and would get the job done, and he has clearly repaid the trust we placed in him,” said striker Sultan Adil, a teammate of Al Meqbaali's at club and national level.

Morocco will pose a different test at Khalifa International Stadium. UAE’s defensive resolve will again be central, with Al Meqbaali likely to be called upon against a team headed for next year's World Cup finals in North America.

Yet UAE are not advancing on goalkeeping alone. The Algerian match showcased resilience across the pitch, from defenders repelling pressure to the composure of penalty takers such as Caio Lucas, who stepped forward first in the shoot-out to set the tone. Experience and youth continue to blend, with senior figures steadying a group gaining confidence with every match.

“There’s no time to dwell,” warned Lucas Pimenta. “Today we celebrate our goalkeeper. Tomorrow, we prepare.”

Against Morocco, the margins will again be slim. But UAE now travel with the knowledge that when moments arrive – as they almost certainly will – they have a goalkeeper capable of bending them in their favour.

In the other semi-final, World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia and Jordan clash at Al Bayt Stadium.

Jordan defeated Iraq 1-0 in their quarter-final match courtesy of Ali Olwan's penalty just before half-time.

Saudi Arabia ended Palestine's cup hopes on Friday with a 2-1 extra-time victory thanks to Mohamed Kanno’s header in the 115th minute.

“Winning four matches is testament to the excellent work of the coaching staff and the atmosphere of genuine affection within the squad. Our relationships off the pitch are great, and it shows in the way we play,” said Jordanian defender Saed Al Rosan.

