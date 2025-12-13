Arab Cup 2025: UAE face Morocco in semi-finals after shoot-out win over Algeria

UAE will take on Morocco for a place in the Fifa Arab Cup final after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Algeria in Qatar.

Algeria had dominated proceedings in the opening 45 minutes of the quarter-final clash when the Dersert Foxes twice had the ball in the net but saw both disallowed.

And the defending champions needed just seconds of the seconds half to take the lead when a powerful strike from Yacine Brahimi rebounded back into the path of Adil Boulbina who finished well.

But the UAE were level on the hour mark when Bruno Oliveira was on hand to score from close ranger following an inswinging left-wing cross from danger man Yahya Al Ghassani.

Algeria pushed hard for a late winner, however it was UAE who almost scored at the end of regulation time when a fine header from Lucas Pimenta was well saved by Farid Chaal.

The two siders could not be separated in extra-time although Brahimi and substitute Zakaria Draoui both went close for Algeria in front of a capacity crowd in Al Khor.

The penalty shoot-out then went into sudden death, after UAE stopper Hamad Almeqbaali saved Mohamed Khacef's effort, Richard Akonnor stepped up to convert and send the his side into the semi-final.

Next up for the national team will be Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday after the Atlas Lions edged out Syria 1-0 in their quarter-final.

Despite dominating possession and piling constant pressure on the Syrian goal, they struggled to break down a resolute defence, thanks to an inspired performance from goalkeeper Elias Hadaya.

But Morocco did break the deadlock in the 79th minute when substitute Mounir Chouiar's powerful strike from outside the area was parried into the path of the Oualid Azaro, who calmly slotted home the winner.

“I came here with the goal of representing my country”, said Chouiar. “It’s a first for me since I’ve never played for the national team before.

“When I got the call up, the aim was simply to build a family, to get to know the other players and the competition and to see what it’s like to play for Morocco. And to be honest, we are like a family and that gives us extra motivation to keep going. It’s amazing.”

Ahead of the semi-final, manager Tarik Sektioui be without Tarik Tissoudali while Mohamed Moufid suspended following his red card at the end of the match against Syria.

The other semi-final will be between Saudi Arabia and Jordon who face off later on Monday night in Al Khor.

Jordan defeated Iraq 1-0 in their quarter-final match courtesy of Ali Olwan's penalty just before half-time.

Saudi Arabia ended Palestine's cup hopes on Friday with a 2-1 extra-time victory thanks to Mohamed Kanno’s header in the 115th minute.

Firas Al Buraikan had given the Saudis a 58th-minute lead from the penalty spot, after Salem Al Dawsari was tripped in the penalty area, but Palestine levelled six minutes later through Oday Dabbagh.

The Palestinian striker produced a moment of real quality to control a deep ball in from the right flank before drilling home a fine finish.

A late penalty in favour of Saudi Arabia was overturned by VAR, sending the two sides to extra time which saw Kanno struck the winner by thumping home a header off an Al Dawsari cross to clinch victory.

