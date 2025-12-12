Palestine's run in Fifa Arab Cup ends at quarter-final stage

Palestine's dream run at the Fifa Arab Cup came to a heartbreaking end as Saudi Arabia edged past them in the quarter-finals.

Mohamed Kanno’s extra-time header helped Saudi Arabia battle their way into the Arab Cup semi-finals at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia were in control in the first half, but the plucky Palestinians maintained their defensive solidity which had helped them keep two clean sheets in the group stage.

The game then sprung into life as Palestine's back line was pulled out of position. A last-gasp Hamed Hamdan clearance prevented Feras Al Brikan from scoring.

Saudi Arabia’s talisman Salem Al Dawsari broke things open. A fine first touch from the No10 forced a rash challenge out of Mohammed Saleh as the referee pointed to the spot. Al Brikan then coolly converted the penalty to hand the Green Falcons the lead.

Palestine did not give up and hit back through Oday Dabbagh, whose brilliant first touch to collect Hassan Altambakti’s cross resulted in the equaliser.

A late penalty in favour of Saudi Arabia was overturned by VAR, sending the two sides to extra time. As the possibility of a penalty shootout drew closer, Kanno struck the winner by thumping home a header off a cross from Al Dawsari to push Saudi Arabia into the final four.

Meanwhile, Syria put up a brave fight but could not stop Morocco from advancing to the semi-finals of the Arab Cup.

It was a battle of attrition. An early effort from the Atlas Lions’ Amin Zahzouh was tipped over the bar by Elias Hadaya before they suffered a blow as Tarik Tissoudali was forced off.

As the match went on, Morocco began to assert themselves as Oussama Tannane, Karim El Berkaoui and then Marwane Saddane came close.

The match was then decided when a long-range strike was parried into the path of substitute Walid Azaro who swept home to seal the late win.

Later on Friday, the UAE will take on Algeria in the quarter-finals, hoping to put a disappointing World Cup qualification campaign behind them.

Cosmin Olaroiu's UAE side seemed down and out at the start of the competition.

After defeat in their opening game against Jordan followed by a draw against Egypt, the UAE needed victory to stand a chance to advance in the competition.

They delivered when it mattered, clinching a spot in the knockout phase after defeating Kuwait 3-1 in their final pool match.

