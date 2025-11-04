Al Wahda continue sensational form with victory in Asian Champions League

Al Wahda continued their sensational form as they came from behind to defeat Uzbekistan's Nasaf in the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite.

The Abu Dhabi club needed an 89th minute header from UAE national team attacker Caio Canedo to pick up a 2-1 win in Qarshi – their third victory of the campaign.

With the win, Al Wahda extended their unbeaten streak to 26 consecutive games across all competitions, stretching back to January 31.

Nasaf had earlier taken the lead through Sardorbek Bakhromov's curling effort from 20 yards out in the 43rd minute. Al Wahda equalised through Favour Ogbu's header seven minutes into the second half.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Canedo pounced at close range to head in the winner after goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov had saved Mohammad Ghorbani's initial effort.

The result pushed the UAE club to second in Group B behind leaders Al Hilal. Al Wahda have three wins and a draw so far.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal secured a 2-1 win over Qatar's Al Gharafa in Doha to continue their perfect start to the western league phase of the Asian Champions League.

A ninth-minute header from Salem Al Dawsari secured victory for Simone Inzaghi's side as the Al Hilal captain nodded in Joao Cancelo's clipped centre from the right.

Kaio Cesar doubled the visitors' lead in the 66th minute when he beat Khalifa Ababacar from distance. Ayoub Al Ouwi's 97th minute strike was not enough to stop Al Hilal picking up a fourth victory in a row.

It was Al Hilal's ninth successive win across competitions as well.

The win took Al Hilal to 12 points, two clear of second-placed Al Wahda. The top eight finishers in the league phase advance to March's knockout rounds.

Also, UAE heavyweights Shabab Al Ahli had a forgettable outing as Qatar's Al Duhail claimed their first win in the competition with a 4-1 thrashing of Paulo Sousa's previously unbeaten side.

Edmilson Junior set his side up for victory with a superb early strike.

The Belgium-born Qatar international burst down the left before cutting inside to strike into the top corner with two minutes on the clock.

Benjamin Bourigeaud sent in a second from 25 yards six minutes before the interval. Breno Cascardo's header reduced the deficit three minutes later.

But an emphatic strike by Adil Boulbina restored Al Duhail's two-goal cushion and Luis Alberto sealed the win two minutes into added time.

“This is our first win in the Asian Champions League and all of the team played very well,” said Edmilson Junior.

“When we play like that we are a good team and we need to keep going in this way.”

It was a tough result for Shabab Al Ahli, who had enjoyed a stellar previous season. Last term, they had won their ninth UAE Pro League title, the UAE President's Cup for the 11th time, the UAE Super Cup and the UAE-Qatar Super Cup.

Iran's Tractor FC, meanwhile, moved up to third when Dragan Skocic's side sealed a 1-0 win over Al Shorta from Iraq with Mehdi Torabi scoring the game's only goal in the 26th minute.

