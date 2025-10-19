Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty then scores stunner as Al Nassr thrash Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but then scored a long-range screamer as Al Nassr extended their unbeaten start to the Saudi Pro League season with a 5-1 hammering of lowly Al Fateh on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo struck the woodwork in the first half and got the chance to put his side back in front when Al Nassr were awarded a penalty for handball early in the second with the scores tied at 1-1.

Ronaldo's weak effort was saved down to his left by Fateh keeper Ameen Al Bukhari, but the Portuguese striker responded almost immediately to grab his side's second goal.

This time Al Bukhari stood little chance as Ronaldo unleashed a thunderbolt from the edge of the box that flew into the top corner and sparked wild celebrations that led to him being booked for taking off his shirt.

It was the 949th goal of his career as he continues to chase the 1,000 mark.

Ronaldo's strike came in between two goals from the in-form Joao Felix. Ronaldo's fellow Poruguese has hit the ground running in the kingdom and has now scored 11 goals in 10 games across competitions.

After Kingsley Coman had grabbed Al Nassr's fourth, Felix wrapped up his second hat trick of the season after Sadio Mane's initial effort was blocked on the line.

The result means Al Nassr – seeking a first SPL crown since 2019 – have an early four-point lead over rivals Al Hilal at the top of the table.

Hilal, coached by the former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi, have drawn two of their five league games but hit form themselves with a spectacular 5-0 hammering of Al Ettifaq.

New signing Darwin Nunez struck a brace, as did Brazil striker Marcos Leonardo, with a Ruben Neves penalty completing the scoring.

Al Hilal host Qatar's Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday while Nassr visit Goa in the AFC's second tier competition on Wednesday

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk ( 7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour ( 7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.