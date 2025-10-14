As AC Milan continue their renaissance, San Siro looks for next chapter in its glorious history

The vast Curva Sud of the San Siro never stops. “Come on Milan,” they sing, 20,000 of them in unison, most in black T-shirts in the middle of the vast cavity’s three tiers. It sounds magnificent. “I’m just living for you. I’m never going to leave you. I will always be with you. I don’t care if I end up in trouble. You’re my only love; I’ll never cheat on you.”

They have reason to sing. Their team, who had not been good enough to qualify for European competition after last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish, 19 points behind champions Napoli, are beating the Napoli of Scot McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne and Rasmus Hojlund and about to go top of the league. Milan are down to 10 men, Napoli are dominating possession and how those fans make a difference.

And how these fans had been missed, for while they had been present at the opening games of the season, the supporters on the curvas (curves) at both AC Milan and their city rivals Internazionale had decided not to sing or show any of their famous banners.

A police investigation into their activities, from tickets to merchandise and food at the stadium mainly focusing on those at Inter, had angered the groups. Football fans being at odds with authorities is nothing new and as the argument rumbled on, Milan played without the backdrop which makes San Siro one of the best places on the planet to watch football.

Players were not happy, but for the Napoli game the singers found their voices and for this weekend’s game against Fiorentina the banners should be back. It’ll help since Milan have enjoyed a surprisingly positive start to the season, winning four, drawing one and losing one.

AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot, Mike Maignan and Fikayo Tomori celebrate their win over Napoli at San Siro. AFP

The National went to Milan’s game against Napoli, staged at the end of Milan’s fashion week, to find out what is happening.

Alexio and his friends are local boys and they walk to the stadium, growing in numbers as they get closer, like a river widening as more tributaries join it.

They come together at Barretto 1957 football bar – a simple, historic place adorned with memorabilia in the shadow of San Siro’s north end, where Inter’s most vocal fans normally gather. For AC Milan home games it’s a Milan space. And there’s space around San Siro.

London’s Wembley, a bigger and far more modern stadium, is being suffocated by endless construction of apartments around it, yet San Siro stands alone on a vast strip of concrete, but for the bars and concession stands that sell food, drinks and merchandise.

It works. Not everything has to be a chain. There’s community, friends who’ve been going to see Milan together for decades, experiencing the highs and the lows.

The group call one sustained low between scudetto title wins in 2011 and 2022 ‘the Banter years’. Milan became a bit of a joke, finishing as low as 10th in 2015.

Last season could be included in that era, but this one has started much better despite the sales of midfielder Tijani Reijnders for €50 million to Manchester City and not always harmonious full-back Theo Hernandez to Al Hilal.

In their place and under the guidance of new technical director Igil Tare from Lazio, legendary but aged genius Luka Modric, 40, came from Real Madrid.

Full-back Pervis Estupinan came from Brighton to become Milan’s first Ecuadorian player. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot joined on a free transfer having fought with his own Marseille teammates during a pre-season friendly that was described as being like “an English pub fight” by Marseille coach Roberto di Zerbi and “extremely violent” by the club president.

Yet Rabiot had a key ally having played under current Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, where the pair had a surprisingly strong bond. It’s working so far, according to the group of fans sat eating pizza outside Barretto.

And when they don’t talk about the present, they remember the past, with legendary captain Franco Baresi listed as the all-time idol for most. He’s referred to simply as Capitano.

The nearby walls are adorned with Inter murals and the fans of both clubs agree not to touch each other’s artwork. San Siro is one of the greatest sights in world football.

Set against a clear blue late summer sky, its giant red girders sit on top of cylindrical towers around the stadium’s perimeter. As the sun fades, shafts of white light beam out through the slits in the vast stairs of layered ramps which hang on the outer walls and lead in a clockwise direction from ground level to various entry points around the stadium.

The overall effect is that the long-time home of Inter and AC Milan has an identity all of its own. It looks like a spaceship,, like it wants to fight, like it knows its place as a concrete, glass and steel cathedral of world football.

But, like many stadiums in Italy, it has received little investment since the 1990 World Cup finals were staged in the country. Most stadiums are owned by the local municipality, denying clubs funds from executive facilities and ticket revenues.

The few clubs that do own their own homes, including Juventus, Atalanta and Udinese, have benefitted during a time when Serie A, while widely respected, is slipping further behind the commercial juggernaut of England’s Premier League.

Inter Milan's Yann Sommer after victory over Cremonese. Getty Images

No Italian club has won the Uefa Champions League since Jose Mourinho’s Inter in 2010, although both Juventus and Inter have reached the finals. It feels inadequate when you consider that AC Milan were European champions five times between 1989-2007.

Milan’s money came from being a huge club and Silvio Berlusconi, an Italian media magnate, later the country’s leader. Car manufacturer Fiat is still involved with the once imperious Juventus, but ownership is shifting. American, mainly private equity, owners are involved at both Milan clubs, Atalanta and Roma.

It’s a time of change. Italy’s national team, continental champions in 2021, are weaker than any other time in recent memory. When Italy last won the World Cup in 2006, they had Fabio Cannavaro, Marco Materazzi, Alessandro Nesta, Gennaro Gattuso, Francesco Totti, Gigi Buffon, Gianluca Zambrotta, Luca Toni, Alessandro Del Piero and Filippo Inzaghi under the eyes of serial winner Marcello Lippi.

Of the five best current Italian footballers: Sandro Tonali, Gigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori and Nicolo Barella, three play in England.

The top money was in Italy in the 1980s and 90s, now it’s in England. Now, it’s not uncommon for top players to play in Italy, but it’s usually on the way down – not that there is anything wrong for Luca Modric to be in Milan, Jamie Vardy, 38, at Cremonese or Nemanja Matic, 37, at Sassuolo. Then there are younger players that struggled to secure regular places at top English teams.

McTominay left Manchester United just over a year ago and has become such a star in Naples that he tells The National after the game that he’s loving life and the change of scene after playing all his career at Old Trafford.

Is it any surprise? He lives in a wonderful football city amid fine culture and he’s now an Italian champion who was on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or.

Christian Pulisic, captain of the United States, was a big-money signing for Chelsea where he was in and out of the team. He’s now one of AC Milan’s best players.

The changing demographics mean that Milan’s 11 starting players against Napoli are from 10 countries, with three more nationalities on the bench. Milan is cosmopolitan and so is their team.

Milan and Inter fans love San Siro, but while somebody else owns it, they feel stuck.

While The National was in Milan, officials were meeting to decide the fate of the stadium. A vote was held where it was decided that the stadium would be sold to Inter and Milan. Both clubs want to start afresh with a new venue adjacent to the current one. It seems crazy to this outsider, like demolishing Rome’s Colosseum. Will they demolish that or Verona’s amphitheatre because they don’t have a sponsored business suite?

San Siro needs some love, not knocking down. It’s still a colossal structure where the pitch is framed by a roof so vast that the sky seems like a small rectangle from the pitch below.

But in Milan, those who travel to the stadium every week are more sanguine about change. They talk of poor toilets and an ageing venue not fit for the huge crowds that watch football there.

Despite their eighth-place finish last term, Milan’s average home crowd of 71,512 was the highest in the country, just ahead of Inter in a league where the average is a healthy 30,000.

Italian football still has numerous virtues and the atmosphere created by fans is one of them. It’s louder than in England, but while hooliganism has been a problem, strict ticketing means it’s safer to watch football in Italy than 20 years ago.

That ticketing doesn’t stop 5,000 Napoli fans attending San Siro, a proper following, especially given the 8.45pm Sunday night kick-off time for a first vs second game, one between the wily coaches of Napoli’s Antonio Conte, who took the team from 10th to champions, and Milan’s Allegri, back for a second spell.

Allegri is a stabiliser, funny with little filter when he talks. He’s animated and passionate, respected, too. And with no European football he can concentrate his efforts on Serie A, while the Napoli team he faces have flown back to Italy after a midweek Champions League defeat at Manchester City.

Yet it’s still a surprise when Milan take the lead after three minutes. Belgian forward Alexis Saelemaekers gets the goal. Pulisic makes it 2-0 after 31 minutes. What noise.

“The best first half since the days of Seedorf,” messages Alexio, harking back to a time when Clarence Seedorf played between 2002 and 2012. “No, I mean Rijkaard,” (1988-93) he adds. After a poor couple of years, fans can be excused for being exuberant.

The music played over the public address system at half-time is known internationally, yet made in Milan. Freed from Desire, a 1997 hit now more popular on the terraces than ever, is by local girl Gala Rizzatto. Ride on Time, an international 1990 hit, came out of the local Italian house music group Black Box.

The mood in the stadium changes after 57 minutes when Milan’s Pervis Estupinan receives a red card and a penalty is awarded to Napoli after a long VAR review.

De Bruyne, who recently left Manchester City, and his teammate Matteo Politano urge the travelling fans high on the third tier for more support.

The theatrics are strong when Santiago Gimenez, a full-back signed from Girona, calls on the home crowd for more. They oblige, all 70,000 of them. Crowds are up across Italy in the post-Covid world.

Hojlund, De Bruyne and McTominay are all substituted with 20 minutes to play and time running out. They have played well, and taken 15 shots to six, but their team is losing.

Milan’s captain, French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, catches the ball and cradles it like a baby. He's in no rush to release it. When a board is held up stating there will be more minutes of added time, the crowd boo. The tension is high, the relief tangible at the final whistle, a wall of sound cascading from the stands as Milan go top of Serie A.

Modric suggests that players link arms to celebrate in front of both curvas. There’s no pushback against this. This has been the best night in Milan for a while, yet Napoli remain favourites to retain a title they have lifted twice in the past three years. Six games in, only three points separate Italy’s top five and only one point the bottom four. All the more reason to keep an eye on Serie A.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Scores New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

Getting%20there%20 %3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Ftravel%2F2023%2F01%2F12%2Fwhat-does-it-take-to-be-cabin-crew-at-one-of-the-worlds-best-airlines-in-2023%2F%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EEtihad%20Airways%20%3C%2Fa%3Eflies%20daily%20to%20the%20Maldives%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%20The%20journey%20takes%20four%20hours%20and%20return%20fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C995.%20Opt%20for%20the%203am%20flight%20and%20you%E2%80%99ll%20land%20at%206am%2C%20giving%20you%20the%20entire%20day%20to%20adjust%20to%20island%20time.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERound%20trip%20speedboat%20transfers%20to%20the%20resort%20are%20bookable%20via%20Anantara%20and%20cost%20%24265%20per%20person.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bob%20Marley%3A%20One%20Love %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Reinaldo%20Marcus%20Green%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKingsley%20Ben-Adir%2C%20Lashana%20Lynch%2C%20James%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A02%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

Mobile phone packages comparison

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MATCH INFO What: Brazil v South Korea

When: Tonight, 5.30pm

Where: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae