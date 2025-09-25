Ryder Cup: Luke Donald says Team Europe fuelled by something 'money can't buy'

Europe captain Luke Donald reignited the transatlantic rivalry by insisting his team are “fuelled by something money cannot buy” ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where the United States will for the first time receive payments for playing in the biennial contest.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in New York, Donald drew a sharp contrast between the values underpinning Europe’s title defence and the debate that has overshadowed the build-up to this week’s matches.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to each and every one of us,” Donald told a packed crowd on Long Island. “It is unlike anything else in our sport. It is not about prize money or ranking points, it’s about pride, representing your flag, your shirts, and the legacy you leave behind.

“We are fuelled by something money cannot buy: Purpose, brotherhood, and a responsibility to honour those who came before us while inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

The Ryder Cup has always marketed itself as one of the few events in elite sport untouched by commercial considerations. Yet the decision by the PGA of America to provide stipends to its players for the first time has opened a debate about whether the competition can maintain its spirit of selfless competition. Europe’s players, Donald confirmed, have declined to take a similar step.

The Englishman, who led his side to a resounding victory in Rome two years ago, also acknowledged the challenge of facing a partisan New York crowd on a course renowned for its unforgiving atmosphere.

“New York is a place where if you show up with talent and a fighting spirit, the city will get behind you, although maybe not if you are wearing European blue this week,” Donald said. “We know what awaits us, Bethpage isn’t exactly shy.

“This is New York sports country – passionate, loyal and ferociously loud, and rightly so. The fans respect effort over ego. You show up for those who grind, those who fight and those who rise to the big occasions. You make us earn every cheer.

“We may not be your team but we will give you something to respect, something to admire and maybe, by the end of this week, something to cheer for.”

The United States, captained by Keegan Bradley, will look to wrest back the trophy after Europe’s dominance in Rome. Bradley, making his debut as captain, framed the week as a moment of national renewal.

“The Ryder Cup doesn’t just test skill,” he said. “It reveals souls. The moment lit a fire in me and this week that same Ryder Cup fire will fuel our team. It will drive us through every match, every moment and every challenge.”

Bradley invoked one of the most infamous chapters in Ryder Cup history, the 1999 “Battle of Brookline,” when jubilant American celebrations spilled across the 17th green before Jose Maria Olazabal had putted out.

“I’ve never forgotten what it felt like to run on to that green at Brookline, watching a team come together in a way that changed my life,” Bradley recalled.

He also paid tribute to Europe’s enduring passion. “This competition would not be what it is without the fight and spirit of the European side. I thank them for elevating this stage and I thank Luke for his quiet strength and undeniable class.”

Bradley, however, was not immune to the perils of Ryder Cup lore, accidentally confusing European stalwart Justin Rose with American Justin Leonard when referencing the latter’s famous putt at Brookline. The slip drew laughter from the audience but did little to dent the sense of anticipation.

Closing his speech with an appeal to the galleries, Bradley declared: “Bethpage Black is known as the People’s Country Club, it’s been called New York’s home course, but this week, with your passion and energy you are going to make it America’s home course.

“We are on a quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup. We face a mighty opponent, the challenge will be fierce, the pressure will be real.”

