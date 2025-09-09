Erik flattered by Botafogo transfer bid but UAE World Cup dream comes first for Al Ain defender

Erik, the Al Ain defender, says he is committed to his club and his adopted country after seeing a dream transfer to Brazil rebuffed.

It has been a busy two weeks for the 24-year-old full-back. Botafogo, the Rio de Janeiro giants, made a bid to take him on loan during the summer transfer window.

The offer to join the club who won the Brazilian championship and Copa Libertadores last year was turned down by Al Ain. He remains central to the 2024 AFC Champions League winners’ plans to return to their former glories.

While that was happening, Erik was in camp with the UAE national team. He made his debut in the 3-1 win over Syria in Dubai on Thursday night, then played again in the 1-0 win over Bahrain on Monday at the same venue.

The matches were organised as part of the UAE’s preparations for the seminal World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar next month.

If they top that three-team play-off in Doha, the national team will qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

The fact the fixtures against Syria and Bahrain were only friendlies mean Erik still remains eligible to play for Brazil, the country of his birth.

After playing two first-team matches for Internacional, the top-tier side from Porto Alegre in Brazil, he moved to Al Ain in 2020.

As per Fifa’s eligibility rules, he qualified to represent the UAE this year after five years residency in the country. Until he plays a competitive fixture, though, he will remain dual qualified.

Despite the potential for divided loyalties, he said he was thrilled to make his first appearances in UAE colours.

“I am happy, it is like a dream come true representing the national team,” Erik told The National.

The UAE started with seven overseas-born players in their starting line-up against Bahrain. All are focused on the main objective, which is qualification for the next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We are ready, ready for the biggest games of our lives,” Lucas Pimenta, the Brazil-born centre-back, said after the win over Bahrain, looking ahead to the play-off in Doha.

Erik said he is grateful to have arrived in the squad at such an important time, and says the players are excited by what lies ahead.

“The players like the games at the highest level,” Erik said. “It is a very important moment. I have only come [into the team] now and it is a very important situation for the team.

“For me, that is beautiful. I want to be ready. I want to give my best so that we can create something special.”

Erik said he did foresee representing the UAE as soon as he made his move to Al Ain, but it seemed a distant possibility at that time.

“In the beginning they spoke about the passport and the motivation of new players in the resident category,” Erik said of becoming eligible for the UAE.

“But that seemed very far in the future at that moment. That was five years ago. Of course, it seemed very far away, but now it has come true.

“Thanks to God. We want to do something special for football in this country and we hope we can continue to do that.”

In addition to Botafogo, Erik has also attracted interest from Sao Paulo, as well as his former club, Internacional.

“Brazil’s is one of the first or second leagues in the world in terms of difficulty,” Erik said.

“It is a high level. Every team can become champions, and even the biggest team can go into the second division. That is the premier league of Brazil.

“If a team like Botafogo, who can take the Libertadores or take the Brazilian league, come for you, it makes me proud to receive an offer from them.

“I have a contract with Al Ain [until 2028], and I need to respect my contract. Botafogo sent an offer to Al Ain. Al Ain didn’t accept that, and I want to continue to give my best here.”

Erik appeared as a second-half substitute in the win over Bahrain. It was secured via a first-half goal for another Brazil-born player, Luan Pereira.

The Sharjah forward chipped the goalkeeper having been put through by Nicolas Gimenez, the Al Wasl midfielder who impressed in his second game for the national team.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPOPC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAmna%20Aijaz%2C%20Haroon%20Tahir%20and%20Arafat%20Ali%20Khan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eart%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%20u%3C%2Fstrong%3Endisclosed%20amount%20raised%20through%20Waverider%20Entertainment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The essentials What: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature When: Friday until March 9 Where: All main sessions are held in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Price: Sessions range from free entry to Dh125 tickets, with the exception of special events. Hot Tip: If waiting for your book to be signed looks like it will be timeconsuming, ask the festival’s bookstore if they have pre-signed copies of the book you’re looking for. They should have a bunch from some of the festival’s biggest guest authors. Information: www.emirateslitfest.com



Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20366hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E550Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESix-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh360%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions