Chelsea's Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez and Reece James during training ahead of their Club World Cup final against PSG. Reuters
Sport

Football

Chelsea v PSG: Enzo Maresca out to stop 'best team in the world' in Club World Cup final

Luis Enrique's team look to cap stellar season in Sunday's title match

The National

July 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is confident his team can overcome the “best team in the world” in the Club World Cup final and stop Paris Saint-Germain from completing a clean sweep by winning the first edition of FIFA's expanded competition.

PSG entered the competition as the overwhelming favourites after their maiden Champions League triumph last month where they crushed Inter Milan 5-0.

PSG have been in scintillating form, winning seven of their last eight matches without conceding a single goal. Luis Enrique's side showcased their high-pressing, fast-paced, vertical style to devastating effect in a 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Buoyed by midfield orchestrator Vitinha, fullbacks Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi and Ballon d’Or contender Ousmane Dembele – with crucial goals and assists – up front, PSG are the team to beat. And Maresca knows it.

“For sure they are a top team in Europe and probably in this moment the best team in the world,” Maresca said at the MetLife Stadium, where Sunday's final will take place.

“But I think every game can be different. We have maximum respect for them. I really enjoy watching them but at the same time we are here to do our best and try to win the final.”

Chelsea eliminated Benfica and Brazilian duo Palmeiras and Fluminense in the knockout rounds to reach the final at the end of a marathon campaign.

Maresca, who arrived from Leicester City last year, has already led the Stamford Bridge side to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League which brings with it qualification for next season's Champions League.

In addition to that they won the Uefa Conference League, and now they have a chance to win more silverware.

“It has been a great season, and for me the biggest achievement of this season is that exactly one year ago nobody was talking about Chelsea to do with football – it was all about having a big squad and big money, that kind of thing,” Maresca said.

“Now nobody is talking about this – everyone is talking about Chelsea, the way we play, the way we win games, and this personally is the biggest achievement.”

PSG aim for clean sweep

PSG boss Luis Enrique has urged his team of stars to cap their glorious season with victory on Sunday.

The French side are on the brink of an extraordinary quintuple having won the Champions League as well as three domestic trophies during the 2024-25 campaign.

PSG's success has come without reliance on stellar individuals, with the club having moved away from their past policy of big-name signings to focus on the collective strength of the group.

“There are 11 stars in this team – we don't just want one,” said Luis Enrique.

“That is what we have and I would say it's not 11 but 13, 14, 15. That is something we have put together to make the team the star.

“We are heading into the last game of the season with very good vibes and it is important for us to finish this historic season in the best way possible.

“It has been sensational from my players, they have been incredible throughout the year. We have made history and want to keep going.”

Updated: July 12, 2025, 12:37 PM`
Fifa Club World Cup 2025ChelseaParis Saint-Germain
