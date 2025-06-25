Liam Delap off the mark as Chelsea eliminate Tunisia's Esperance at Club World Cup

Liam Delap scored his first Chelsea goal as the Premier League side reached the last 16 of the Club World Cup with a 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis.

The former Ipswich forward struck just moments after defender Tosin Adarabioyo had opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time of their final Group D game in Philadelphia.

Tyrique George scored a third in time added on at the end of the game after Chelsea had a penalty awarded for handball overturned by VAR.

The result means the Londoners will now face Benfica – surprise winners of Group C ahead of Bayern Munich – in the next round in Charlotte on Saturday.

It was an occasion when Delap began paying back his £30million fee.

With Nicolas Jackson suspended, the 22-year-old – one of just three players to retain his place as manager Enzo Maresca stuck to his plan to rotate his side – had an opportunity to cement his place.

It was a chance he took on what was a hot and sticky night in Pennsylvania, with the temperature still 33C when the game kicked off at 9pm local time.

His goal – coming in a quickfire double, both created by Enzo Fernandez – put the game beyond doubt before the interval.

Chelsea, with a superior goal difference to Esperance, knew a draw would be sufficient to secure the runners-up spot in the group behind Flamengo.

That put the onus on Esperance but, despite some attacking vibrancy, they lacked the quality up front.

Misfiring Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw by Los Angeles FC in their final group match but the Brazilian side still go into the knockout stage with some momentum as group winners.

Denis Bouanga put the MLS club ahead in the 84th minute but substitute Wallace Yan responded two minutes later to ensure Flamengo would progress unbeaten.

With top spot in Group D already assured, Flamengo coach Filipe Luis made seven changes to his starting side but there was no change to the energetic style that already earned the Rio de Janeiro club wins over Chelsea and Esperance.

With a little more accuracy in front of goal, they would have comfortably beaten an LA FC side who were already condemned to a group stage exit after losing their first two games without scoring a goal. The Brazilians face Bayern Munich next.

Benfica pip Bayern to top spot

Andreas Schjelderup’s goal saw Benfica shock Bayern Munich 1-0 to top Group C.

The Norwegian’s finish into the bottom left corner in the 13th minute saw the Portuguese club topple the Bundesliga champions, with both sides still qualifying for the knockouts.

Benfica’s victory means that they will face either Chelsea in the last 16.

Boca Juniors and Auckland exited the competition following a 1-1 draw which had to be paused due to lightning.

The result was arguably the tournament's biggest surprise so far with the Kiwi amateurs able to hold the fabled but disappointing Argentine giants.

After Nathan Garrow’s own goal gave Boca the lead, Christian Gray’s leveller in the 52nd minute brought Auckland’s first goal of the tournament.

It earned them a point as, shortly after lightning paused proceedings, Boca had a goal disallowed by VAR.

