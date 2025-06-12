Top 10 Middle East footballers to watch at the Club World Cup

The revamped and expanded Fifa Club World Cup may be the biggest chance yet for domestic teams to represent themselves on the global stage.
But there will be plenty of national and regional pride at stake, too. Some of the leading players from the Mena region will be vying for attention at the competition in the United States, and they are not solely confined to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal or the UAE’s Al Ain.
Here is a selection of outstanding players from the region to look out for this summer.
1). Achraf Hakimi
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
National team: Morocco
Slotted the opening goal in PSG’s rout of Inter Milan in the Uefa Champions League final, and was eulogised by many observers as the best right-back in the world.
Given’s PSG’s form, he might expect to go one better than the semi-final exit he managed with the Morocco national team in the Qatar World Cup.
2). Omar Marmoush
Club: Manchester City
National team: Egypt
Scored 15 goals in 17 games in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt before being summoned to City in the January transfer window to try to breathe life into their ailing season.
The form of the outgoing English champions did pick up after the arrival of their new Egyptian forward. They may have ended defeated in the FA Cup, but they could make up for that with a trophy in the US.
3). Ali Al Bulayhi
Club: Al Hilal
National team: Saudi Arabia
Makes this list not so much for the merit of his defending as the fact his confrontations with star opponents are usually box office.
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Hueng-min have all been on the receiving end of the Hilal centre-back’s antics. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland had better be ready.
4). Soufiane Rahimi
Club: Al Ain
National team: Morocco
Asia’s MVP when he fired Al Ain to the AFC Champions League crown in 2024, and he then top-scored in the Olympics for Morocco, too.
The Garden City club have fallen flat in the time since, going through three managers this season. Rahimi’s form has coolled, too, but expect him to revel on the big stage in the US.
5). Mehdi Taremi
Club: Inter Milan
National team: Iran
Cut a disconsolate figure as an unused substitute on the bench in Inter Milan’s capitulation against PSG in the Uefa Champions League final.
The striker, who has been central to Iran’s march to World Cup qualification, will be itching to right some wrongs when Inter face Monterrey, Urawa Reds and River Plate.
6). Ramy Bensebaini
Club: Borussia Dortmund
National team: Algeria
The Algerian defender has been deployed on the left side of a three-man defence as Dortmund closed out a largely disappointing season strongly, most notably with a big win away at Bayer Leverkusen.
He might not be everybody’s cup of tea: German great-turned-pundit Lothar Matthaus has been one outspoken critic. But Bensebaini is valued by his club and is said to have suitors that include Marseille.
7). Brahim Diaz
Club: Real Madrid
National team: Morocco
The dual-national winger was born in Malaga, signed for the Manchester City academy age 16, and plays for Morocco at international level.
He will be looking to aid Madrid’s bid to complete a Club World Cup and Intercontinental Cup double.
8). Salem Al Dawsari
Club: Al Hilal
National team: Saudi Arabia
An Arabian Gulf great, as a legend of Hilal and the Saudi Arabia national team. His finest moment was his goal in their shock win over the eventual champions Argentina in the group phase of the Qatar World Cup.
His celebrity has yet to extend too far beyond Asia, though. His one crack at broadening his horizons ended prematurely with an ill-fated loan spell with Villarreal in Spain in 2018.
9). Wessam Abou Ali
Club: Al Ahly
National team: Palestine
Danish-born but proudly Palestinian, he also acknowledges he feels Egyptian now, given how well loved he has become since joining Al Ahly last year.
The striker enjoyed an extraordinary 2024, moving from the Swedish lower leagues in January, then becoming the top scorer in Egypt, and contributing to the CAF Champions League win, which qualified Ahly for this tournament.
10). Oussama Idrissi
Club: Pachuca
National team: Morocco
Netherlands-born and raised, but the tricky left-winger had had a good look around since. He represents Morocco at senior level – having previously played for the Dutch age-group sides – and has found his way to Mexico via Spain.
He knows what success tastes like in cross-border club competition, too. Idrissi scored a fine goal as Pachuca beat Brazil’s Botafogo to reach the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final, where they lost to Real Madrid.