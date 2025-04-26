Al Hilal's Malcom celebrates after scoring their fifth goal against Gwangju at King Abdullah Sports City. Getty Images
Al Hilal's Malcom celebrates after scoring their fifth goal against Gwangju at King Abdullah Sports City. Getty Images

Jorge Jesus plays down spat with Gwangju counterpart as Al Hilal advance to AFC Champions League semi-finals

Hilal fans put on a spectacular show in the stands as team romps to 7-0 win in Jeddah

Paul Radley
April 26, 2025