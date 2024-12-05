Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe fails to convert a penalty against Athletic. EPA
Kylian Mbappe admits to 'big mistake' as penalty miss costs Real Madrid again

A week after failing from the spot against Liverpool, French striker sees spot kick saved in 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao

The National

December 05, 2024