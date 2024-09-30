Al Ahli's Riyad Mahrez scored one goal and played a big role in the second against Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League. Photo: Al-Ahli / X
Al Ahli's Riyad Mahrez scored one goal and played a big role in the second against Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League. Photo: Al-Ahli / X

Sport

Football

Classy Riyad Mahrez torments Al Wasl as Al Ahli cruise to AFC Champions League win

Left-footer brings echoes of UAE club's former manager Diego Maradona in 2-0 victory for Saudi team

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 30, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal