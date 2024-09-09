Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Portugal against Scotland in the Uefa Nations League. EPA
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Portugal against Scotland in the Uefa Nations League. EPA

Sport

Football

Uefa Nations League: Ronaldo scores Portugal winner as 10-man Spain smash Switzerland

Al Nassr captain scores his 901st career goal to guide his nation to a 2-1 comeback win in Lisbon

The National

September 09, 2024

