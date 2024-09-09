Uefa Nations League: Ronaldo scores Portugal winner as 10-man Spain smash Switzerland

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo </a>came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner as Portugal came from behind to beat Scotland 2-1 and extend their strong start to the Uefa Nations League. Scotland were given hope of a first win against Portugal since 1980 after taking a shock lead through Scott McTominay's bullet header in the seventh minute. However, Bruno Fernandes fired in Portugal's equaliser early in the second half before Ronaldo pounced in the 88th minute for his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/06/unique-milestone-cristiano-ronaldo-scores-900th-career-goal/" target="_blank">901st career goal</a>. "The influence is always the same, regardless of whether he starts on the bench or not," Fernandes, who played his 600th career game, said of his former Manchester United teammate. "Everyone who came on made the difference. Cristiano has a goal, today he scored 901 and now he's on his way to a thousand, which is what he wants." Portugal lead League A Group 1 with six points after starting with a victory over Croatia, who are second on three following a 1-0 win against Poland on Sunday. Scotland have suffered two defeats, both of them to late goals. The Scots arrived in Lisbon still stinging from a 3-2 home defeat to Poland but the travelling fans were soon in full voice in the Estadio da Luz as Napoli midfielder McTominay arrived at the back post to power home a superb cross by Kenny McLean. Portugal responded by laying siege to Scotland's goal but keeper Angus Gunn made a string of saves, one a world-class effort to keep out Rafael Leao's low drive. The hosts had 15 goal attempts before the break but were left frustrated as Scotland dug deep to protect their lead. Gunn was beaten in the 54th minute, though, as the ball was pulled back to Fernandes whose shot was well-struck but probably should have been kept out by the Scotland goalkeeper. Portugal seemed to have run out of steam but found another gear late on with Joao Felix twice being denied by superb Gunn saves and Ronaldo heading against the inside of the post. Inevitably, however, Al Nassr star Ronaldo stole the limelight with a simple tap-in from a wicked delivery by Nuno Mendes. Scotland looked crestfallen as they soaked up another late disappointment in a winless run of eight competitive matches. What is more, they have conceded in the 85th minute or later in five of their last six games in all competitions. "Obviously disappointed – it looked for a long period that we'd get something from the game," Scotland manager Steve Clarke said. "The effort and the quality the players put in, they deserved to get something." Fabian Ruiz scored twice for Spain in their 4-1 win away to Switzerland, with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/euro-2024-depth-diversity-and-unity-fuel-spains-historic-triumph/" target="_blank">recently crowned European champions</a> emerging victorious despite playing the majority of the match with only 10 men. Centre-back Robin Le Normand was shown a straight red card in the 20th minute for bringing down Breel Embolo as the last man, by which time Spain were leading 2-0 thanks to Joselu's header from Lamine Yamal's cross in the fourth minute and Ruiz's goal in the 13th after Nico Williams’ shot was saved. Zeki Amdouni pulled a goal back for the Swiss before halftime but substitute Ferran Torres set up Ruiz for his second goal, then scored himself to clinch Spain's first win of their Nations League title defence after opening with a 0-0 draw at Serbia on Thursday. "If there's one thing I like to boast about, it's the pride I've always felt for this team," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. "When these circumstances happen, one feels more proud. "With 10 men we have been able to interpret the game in a masterful way. I am very proud of this team and every day we see that we continue to grow and that we can improve." Luka Modric turns 39 on Monday but, like Ronaldo, remains as integral as ever for his country. The Real Madrid midfielder again demonstrated his enduring quality by clipping home an exquisite free kick from the edge of the box in Croatia's 1-0 win over Poland. It was Modric's 27th goal in 180 appearances for his country, which left him tied with former Spain defender Sergio Ramos as the second highest-capped European player in men's international football – only behind Ronaldo with 214. Robert Lewandowski, another veteran at age 36, hit the post for Poland, who beat Scotland 3-2 in the first round of Nations League group games on Thursday. Swedish football fans paid tribute to one of the country's most famous managers – and then celebrated the further blossoming of the team's new strikeforce. There was a minute's silence before Sweden's home match with Estonia in honour of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/26/sven-goran-eriksson-englands-first-foreign-manager-dies-aged-76/" target="_blank">died on August 26 after battling cancer</a>. An image of Eriksson was shown on the big screens in the Strawberry Arena just outside Stockholm. Sweden won 3-0 thanks to a Viktor Gyokeres double and an Alexander Isak goal. They also each scored in a 3-1 win in Azerbaijan on Thursday, with the Swedes showing improved form after missing out on qualification for both the World Cup in 2022 and this year's Euros. There was another Scandinavian win as Denmark beat Serbia 2-0 following goals from Albert Gronbaek and Yussuf Poulsen.