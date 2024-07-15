Al Hilal to begin Saudi Pro League title defence at Al Okhdood while Al Nassr face Al Raed

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores Hilal's first goal from the penalty spot. AFP
Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring the opening goal against Al Hazm. AFP
Alexander Mitrovic, right, scored twice in Al Hilal's 4-1 victory over Al Hazm at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on May 11, 2024. The win clinched Hilal a record-extending 19th Saudi Pro League title. AFP
Al Hilal's players celebrate after winning their 19th Saudi Pro League title. Getty Images
Al Hilal's players celebrate their SPL title victory on the pitch after the win against Al Hazm. AFP
Hilal's players celebrate their 19th Saudi Pro League title. AFP
Al Hilal supporters celebrate after winning the Saudi Pro League. Getty Images
Neymar celebrates Al Hilal's Saudi Pro League triumph. Getty Images
Hilal's Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus celebrates with his players. AFP
Al Hilal players after winning the Saudi Pro League. Getty Images
Hilal supporters let off blue and white flares in celebration. AFP
Al Hilal fans after winning the SPL title. Getty Images
Aleksander Mitrovic of Al Hilal celebrates after winning the league title. Getty Images
Saud Abdulhamid and Mohammad Al Shalhoub after the match. Getty Images
Al Hilal's Yasser Al-Shahrani celebrates with teammates . Reuters
Al Hilal supporters cheer the title triumph. AFP
Hilal coach Jorge Jesus at the end of the game. AFP
Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scores their fourth goal. Reuters
Hilal's players celebrate their 19th Saudi Pro League title with the fans. AFP
