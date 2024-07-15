Sport

Football

Al Hilal to begin Saudi Pro League title defence at Al Okhdood while Al Nassr face Al Raed

Al Ittihad tackle Al Kholood on opening weekend of season while Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq are away to Al Shabab

The National

15 July, 2024

Al Hilal to begin Saudi Pro League title defence at Al Okhdood

