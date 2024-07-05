Portugal v France: Bernardo Silva defends Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Bernardo Silva has defended Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo following criticism of his teammate's reaction to a missed penalty against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

The last-16 clash went to extra time after finishing 0-0 when Portugal were awarded a penalty during the first period.

Ronaldo, looking to extend his record of scoring at a sixth European Championship, stepped up to take the spot kick but saw his effort superbly kept out by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The save left Ronaldo in tears during the brief interval before the second period. He had to be consoled by his teammates before returning to the pitch for the final 15 minutes.

"Regarding Cristiano, we are humans and he felt emotional when he missed the penalty. That is totally acceptable," Silva said on the eve of Portugal's quarter-final clash with France in Hamburg.

"You want to help the team and he felt he could have done better in that moment," Silva added of the missed penalty.

"In my opinion it's a very good penalty and a great save from Oblak. Then he cried for a bit which is normal, which is how humans deal with emotions sometimes.

"So I don't see any reason for people to discuss it. But obviously people will because that's the business."

Ronaldo, 39, has struggled at the tournament in Germany and his inability to find the net so far has raised doubts as to whether he still deserves a starting spot in Roberto Martinez's team.

Portugal reached the last eight by beating Slovenia 3-0 on penalties, with Ronaldo converting his penalty in the shoot-out.

Without a goal to his name at the Euros, the all-time men's leading international goalscorer with 130 strikes has at times appeared desperate, notably with the number of unsuccessful attempts he had from free kicks against Slovenia.

"We don't complain about the criticism. It's for the good and for the bad. It's part of the job," Silva added in defence of his captain and the criticism of the former Real Madrid player.

"Everyone knows a little bit about football. When it comes to June and the World Cup or a Euros, everyone thinks they are a manager. We get that and accept that."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo of Portugal celebrate after their team's penalty shoot-out victory against Slovenia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 at Frankfurt Arena on July 1, 2024. The game ended 0-0 after extra time but Portugal won 3-0 on penalites. Getty Images

Meanwhile, coach Martinez suggested that Ronaldo might not necessarily get to strike a free kick if the opportunity presents itself against France in Friday's quarter-final.

According to statisticians Opta, Ronaldo has converted only one of 60 direct free kicks attempted at major international tournaments.

"The players practice in training. Cristiano and Bruno Fernandes are the two players who have the responsibility," he said.

"Sometimes it just depends on the profile, or the position, or the moment, but we are lucky to have two players of such a level."

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, faces Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal for a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals. AFP

The match pits Ronaldo against French superstar Kylian Mbappe, another who has so far failed to shine at the Euros.

Unlike Ronaldo, 25-year-old striker Mbappe, has found the net in Germany – a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Poland in the group phase – but talk of his tournament has mostly centred around the protective face mask he wears after breaking his nose against Austria.

Comparisons with Ronaldo are inevitable, even more so since Mbappe officially became a Real Madrid player earlier this month.

Ronaldo is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer but Mbappe is set to take over the mantle of football's new undispuited superstar, with Lionel Messi also edging towards the end of his career.

“There is only one Cristiano Ronaldo, there will only ever be one. I am following my own path," Mbappe said.

Mbappe was not part of the French squad that lost the Euro 2016 final to Ronaldo's Portugal, and Silva said the outcome of Friday's game would not boil down to the two players.

“It's not about Kylian and Cristiano. It's about Portugal and France. But definitely two unbelievable players at different stages of their careers,” Silva added.