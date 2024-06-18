Premier League: Champions Manchester City begin title defence at Chelsea

Manchester City will begin their pursuit of a record fifth consecutive Premier League title away to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season.

The game, on Sunday, August 18, will pit Pep Guardiola against his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was named Chelsea boss this summer after guiding Leicester to the Championship title last season.

FA Cup holders Manchester United will host the opening game of the campaign when Fulham visit Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town, back in the Premier League for the first time in more than 20 years, host Liverpool for a lunchtime kick-off under their new manager Arne Slot on the Saturday.

Leicester, back in the top flight after one season in the Championship and yet to name Maresca’s successor, will host Tottenham for the first Monday night football of the new season on August 19.

The final day fixtures on May 18 see City travel to Fulham, Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Arsenal playing away at Southampton, United face Aston Villa at Old Trafford, and Chelsea go to Nottingham Forest.

The opening weekend is the only one so far for which games have been selected for television, with all other fixtures subject to change.

🚨 Announce 2024/25 Premier League fixtures 🚨 pic.twitter.com/g7PU3duDV6 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 18, 2024

Big games and derby dates to look out for

Manchester United will host arch rivals Liverpool just two weeks into the new season on August 31, with the reverse fixture on January 4. The third round of the FA Cup takes place the following weekend, and there is no winter break scheduled this term.

The first Manchester derby of 2024/25 will be at the Etihad Stadium and is listed for December 14, although it will move to Sunday, December 15, once United’s Europa League fixtures are confirmed. City head to Old Trafford on April 5.

Arsenal, runners-up for the past two seasons, face some difficult early games. The Gunners will be away to rivals Tottenham on September 14, immediately after the first international break of the season, and a week later Mikel Arteta’s men will head north to face City.

Those fixtures come either side of the first round of Champions League group stage games.

The second north London derby at the Emirates Stadium is scheduled for January 14, while Arsenal are due to host City on February 1.

The last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park is due to be played on December 7, with the reverse fixture at Anfield a midweek match on April 2.

Villa are set to host local rivals Wolves on September 21, the weekend after their opening Champions League fixture.

Everton's last season at Goodison Park

One of the sub-plots of the 2024/25 season will be Everton's final campaign at their historic Goodison Park home. The Toffees are moving to a brand new 55,000-capacity stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in the summer of 2025 meaning this will be their last season at their beloved North Liverpool ground - one of the oldest and most famous stadiums in world football.

Everton's first game of the season is at home against Brighton on August 17, and their final home game at Goodison - the first purpose-built football stadium in world football, opened in 1892, and the venue for more English top-flight games than any other ground - will be against Southampton on May 18.

Tough start for new boys Ipswich

It promises to be a baptism of fire for Premier League new boys Ipswich, back in the top flight for the first time since 2002. The Tractor Boys open their campaign at home against Liverpool on August 17 and then visit Manchester City next on August 24.