Germany v Scotland: Naglesmann says 5-1 win 'important' first step for Euro 2024 hosts

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann hailed Friday's 5-1 thumping of Scotland as an "important" first step as the hosts kicked off Euro 2024 in emphatic style.

The scoreline flattered Scotland, who had Ryan Porteous sent-off towards the end of the first half, as Germany put on a show in front of a packed Allianz Arena in Munich.

Florain Wirtz opened the scoring after only 10 minutes, with man-of-the-match Jamal Musiala adding another on the 19-minute mark.

Kai Havertz scored from the penalty spot to give Germany a 3-0 half-time lead after Porteous received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Substitutes Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can then both added second-half goals.

"The team is conscious that this was a first step," said Nagelsmann as Germany eye a record-breaking fourth European title.

"But it was very good and very important and was something that we can build on."

The coach said he "would have signed on the dotted line" before the match to guarantee his side performed like they did on Friday, "even if I didn't expect it".

Nagelsmann, who only took over as Germany manager in September, said he was particularly pleased by his side's reaction to conceding a late Antonio Rudiger own goal while 4-0 up.

"That shows the hunger that they had today," he added.

Havertz said his team had laid down a marker to the rest of the teams in Germany for the tournament.

"I think that when you win 5-1, it's a message. But it's just the beginning.

"We saw the quality we have in the team, how good the players are. We're going to come up against other difficult opponents."

Having set up Musiala's goal and converted a penalty, Havertz now has four goals in his past seven Germany matches.

"I think we felt this energy in the stadium from the first minute," the 21-year-old Arsenal forward said.

"The whole country is behind us, we saw it at the training centre. We're aware of it."

Scotland could surely not have envisioned such a disastrous beginning, but they must regroup quickly with games to come in Group A against Switzerland and Hungary.

"Today was hugely disappointing but you're playing against the host nation and it's the first game ... things don't get much tougher than that," said Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

After three successive failures at major tournaments, including back-to-back group stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, this was a statement of intent from an experienced Germany side.

It is Germany's first men's major tournament as hosts since the 2006 World Cup, and they are looking to recreate the magic that helped rekindle the passion for the national team then.

Scotland fans urged to 'keep the faith'

Scotland fans were in full voice throughout despite a disappointing result against Germany. PA

Scotland manager Steve Clarke told a dejected Tartan Army to “keep the faith” after Friday's thrashing.

The Scots have to face Switzerland and Hungary in their next two Group A fixtures and, asked about a message to the thousands of fans who had travelled to Munich and those supporting from home, Clarke said: “Keep the faith. See you at the next game.

“The game ran away from us very quickly, obviously we conceded a third and with the sending off as well it was always going to be a difficult night and after that it was damage limitation.

“In the second half the boys gave everything they could to keep the scoreline reasonable but we have to move on from tonight.

“We will go away and analyse the game.

“I have never doubted my players. It was a difficult night and we didn’t play to our standard. Germany were excellent and we couldn’t get a foothold in the game.

“The players were disappointed, they felt they let themselves down, they are a better team than that and hopefully we can show that in the next two games.

“This was always going to be a tough night for us to get something.

“We need four points from the next two games and that’s what we focus on.”