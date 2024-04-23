Jude Bellingham targets trophy treble with Real Madrid and England

Jude Bellingham hopes to cap a memorable debut season at Real Madrid with a La Liga and Champions League double before helping England win this summer's European Championship.

Bellingham is riding the crest of the wave having bagged the winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 el clasico victory over Barcelona and picked up individual silverware on Monday when he won the World Breakthrough of the Year prize at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. Sunday's win over Barcelona took Real Madrid 11 points clear at the top of La Liga with six games remaining.

With a Champions League semi-final double-header against Bayern Munich on the horizon, Bellingham's debut season at the Bernabeu looks like being a memorable one before heading to Euro 2024 in Germany where England are among the favourites to win the trophy.

🎥 Listen to the moment that @CarlosAlcaraz handed @BellinghamJude the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, in Madrid.#Laureus24 pic.twitter.com/7x9tusKkQo — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Asked after collecting his Laureus award what would mean success, Bellingham said: “I think just more trophies really.

“We’re still in with a chance of two with Madrid and obviously the Euros with England. So I think success would be all three.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy week, really. I’m so tired, to be honest. So excuse me if I look it.

“But I’m really proud to win this award and hopefully keep making more memories with Real Madrid and with England in the future.”

Djokovic picks up fifth Laureus Award

A moment between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on the red carpet #OnlyAtLaureus | #Laureus24 pic.twitter.com/58K7Fvt6Kz — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Novak Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time after winning the Australian Open, French Open and US Open to lead the way with 24 grand slam men’s singles titles.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award,” said Djokovic.

“I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success.

“It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months.

“I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.”

Bonmati picks up two awards

"I want to thank all my teammates and the staff of my club and national team who have helped me a lot, and because of them I am here today"@AitanaBonmati reflects on being named the 2024 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year#Laureus24 pic.twitter.com/5kiSzzh0e3 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Aitana Bonmati took to the stage twice to collect two awards – the first footballer to win the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year trophy, and also represent the Spain team which won the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She said: “It is humbling to see the list of previous winners of this award.

“From Serena Williams to Simone Biles, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and last year’s winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, they are all incredible athletes who have not only excelled in their chosen sports, but been incredible role models for younger generations of young women and girls.

“As the first women’s team to win the Laureus, we are proud of our status as pioneers and as a group we are as committed to equality and representation as we are to what we do on the football pitch.”

“Thank you for making my dreams come true” ✨@Simone_Biles is the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award Winner for 2024.#Laureus24 pic.twitter.com/tF22K9W4ch — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

American gymnast Biles, a three-time winner of Sportswoman of the Year, won the World Comeback of the Year Award.

Biles collected four gold medals at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, her first global event since leaving the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues and entering a near two-year break from the sport she had dominated.

Other award winners were Rafael Nadal (Sport for Good), Diede de Groot (World Sportsperson of the Year with a disability) and Arisa Trew (World Action Sportsperson of the Year).