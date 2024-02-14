'Extraordinary' De Bruyne leads Man City to Champions League victory over Copenhagen

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed "extraordinary" Kevin de Bruyne after the midfielder starred in the 3-1 win at Copenhagen on Tuesday night to keep the Champions League holders on track for a successful title defence.

The Belgian midfielder was involved in all three City goals at Parken Stadium, scoring the opener in the 10th minute before Copenhagen equalised against the run of play through Magnus Mattsson.

Bernardo Silva restored City's lead before half time after De Bruyne overran the ball and lunged to make a tackle, inadvertently sending the ball flying into the path of the midfielder in the area. As the goalkeeper came out, Silva deftly flicked the ball with his left foot up and into the far corner.

City then had to wait until stoppage time to add further punishment for the hosts when Phil Foden turned home De Bruyne's cut-back.

De Bruyne was sidelined for five months by a hamstring tear suffered on the opening night of the Premier League season in August. But since his return last month, the 32-year-old has scored two goals and provided seven assists in seven appearances.

"Extraordinary," said Guardiola of De Bruyne's statistics. "The biggest players love to appear on the biggest stages. It's the hour of truth when you are in the last 16 of the Champions League and we start well."

The English champions have now won 11 consecutive games in all competitions as they remain on course to repeat last season's treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Copenhagen had not played a competitive game for two months since sealing their place in the last 16 by dumping out Manchester United and Galatasaray out in the group stages.

"They had a great group stage so we had to respect them," said De Bruyne. "We started really well but I think we made one mistake and they pounced on it.

"We played a really good game. In the second half we created a lot of chances, could have scored more and luckily in the end we scored the third one, so it is a little bit of an advantage now."

That lack of match sharpness from the Danish champions showed in the early stages as City stormed out of the blocks, De Bruyne breaking the deadlock on 10 minutes with a clinical low finish from Foden's pass.

Jack Grealish had been surprisingly handed just his second start of the year by Guardiola, but the England international lasted just 15 minutes before he pulled up with a suspected groin injury.

City had enjoyed nearly 80 per cent possession and barely let Copenhagen inside their half for the first 35 minutes, yet were made to pay for one moment of sloppiness.

Ederson's poor clearance was straight into the path of Mohamed Elyounoussi and his blocked shot fell to Mattson to mark his debut with a stunning strike from outside the box.

City regained their composure and the lead before half time.

Mattson was unfortunate as his attempted clearance ricocheted off De Bruyne and perfectly into the path of Silva to flick beyond Grabara.

City finally got the third goal that should kill off the tie when the in-form Foden slammed home his 15th goal of the season as City extended their unbeaten run in European competitions to 21 games.

Diaz settles first leg for Real Madrid

In the other match on Tuesday, an incredible solo goal from Brahim Diaz secured Real Madrid a 1-0 win away at RB Leipzig.

Leipzig were energetic but wasteful early, while Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made several saves after the hosts controversially had a goal disallowed for offside.

The German club were made to pay early in the second half when Diaz opened the scoring.

Drafted into the side in place of the injured Jude Bellingham, Diaz danced past three Leipzig defenders before curling an inch-perfect shot inside the far post.

"I'm intuitive," said Diaz of the goal. "I saw Vini [Vinicius Junior] and wanted to give it to him, but in the end I took the shot. It was a nice goal."

Real midfielder Toni Kroos praised his teammate, telling Amazon Prime "a piece of individual skill decided the game. If we're honest, it could have gone in either direction."

The win was Real Madrid's seventh in seven games this Champions League campaign and puts them in prime position to make it past the last 16 for the fourth straight season.

"It was an open match," said Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, contending that "a lucky punch decided the game".

Real host Leipzig for the second leg in the Spanish capital on March 6.