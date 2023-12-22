Luis Suarez signs for Inter Miami and will reunite with Lionel Messi next season

Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez from Brazilian side Gremio for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

The 36-year-old Uruguay international agreed a one-year contract in Miami on Friday and will reunite with close friend and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. The MLS club, co-owned by David Beckham, also boast two more ex-Blaugrana players in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

“Inter Miami CF announce that it has signed UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and Conmebol Copa America winner and five-time LaLiga champion Luis Suarez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season," the club confirmed in a statement on their official website.

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star Beckham added: “We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our club.

“He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former team-mates and young players from our academy.”

Luis Suarez is unveiled as an Inter Miami player. Photo: @InterMiamiCF / Twitter

Suarez was named the best player and best striker in the Brazilian league last season, scoring 26 goals and making 17 assists to help Gremio win their regional league and cup double.

The Uruguayan striker joined Liverpool from Ajax in 2011 and, after winning the Premier League player of the season award in 2014, he was signed by Barcelona where he first linked up with Messi.

He then won the Champions League, four La Liga crowns and four Copa del Reys, scoring 195 goals and racking up 113 assists in 283 appearances for the club. He then spent two seasons at Atletico Madrid, where he won another La Liga title.

Suarez returned to Uruguay with club side Nacional in 2022 and switched to Gremio in December 2022.