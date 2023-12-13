Faruk Koca: Ankaragucu president resigns following arrest for punching referee

Faruk Koca resigned as president of Turkish club Ankaragucu on Tuesday following his arrest for punching a referee in the face at the end of a match, with the official telling police that Koca had threatened to kill him.

Ankaragucu issued a statement later Tuesday confirming Koca had stepped down, replaced by his deputy, Ismail Mert Firat.

Koca's arrest followed an outbreak of violence during Super Lig club Ankaragucu's home match against Rizespor on Monday evening.

Referee Halil Umut Meler, who was also kicked by a supporter who invaded the pitch after being floored by Koca, said that Koca had also threatened him and his colleagues, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

"Faruk Koca punched me under my left eye; I fell to the ground. While I was on the ground, other people kicked me in the face and other parts of my body many times," he said.

"Koca said to me and my colleagues, 'I will finish you'. Addressing me, he said, 'I will kill you'."

The Turkish court which made the arrest ruling also remanded in custody two other suspects over the incident.

"This incident developed due to the wrong decisions and provocative behaviour of the referee. My aim was to react verbally to the referee and spit in his face," Koca told the court, according to Demiroren News Agency.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said it had suspended all leagues after the "shameful" incident in Ankara.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others were formally arrested for "injuring a public official" after prosecutors took statements from them.

"The investigation is continuing meticulously," he said on social media platform X, adding judicial controls were imposed on three other suspects.

Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Askin Bak visits referee Halil Umut Meler at a hospital in Ankara, Turkey, December 12, 2023. Reuters

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium, footage showed.

The referee was lying in a hospital bed with a swollen face and a neck brace, footage provided by the ministry showed.

"The bleeding in Meler's left eye started to decrease" and there will be no permanent damage, said Mehmet Yorubulut, chief doctor of Acibadem hospital.

"The fracture there will gradually heal. There is no brain damage," he said, adding he will likely be discharged on Wednesday.

Koca was twice elected to Turkey's parliament as part of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party. He was expelled from the AKP during a meeting of the party’s executive committee on Tuesday.

After the match, footage showed Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch and Meler was also kicked when he fell. He eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police.

MKE Ankaragucu Referee Halil Umut Meler is punched by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca after the Super Lig match against Rizespor at the Eryaman Stadium on December 11 2023

The TFF said Ankaragucu, its chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking the referee will be "punished in the strongest terms possible".

Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body Fifa, said the events after the match were "totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society".

"Without match officials there is no football," he added.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of Fifa's referees committee, described images of the incident as horrific.

"Neither the referee, nor the man, deserved to live the experience he lived yesterday in Ankara. He was doing his job when he was assaulted on the field of play at the end of a match he just officiated," Collina said.

"Even more horrific is to know that there are thousands of referees around the world who are verbally and physically abused at lower levels of the game across the world, without being reported by media."