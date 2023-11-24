Saudi Pro League predictions: Gallardo to start with a win over Gerrard's Al Ettifaq

Following the final international break of 2023, the Saudi Pro League returns for an important phase that will take us through to the mid-season break when the league pauses for the AFC Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations in January. With several big games across the weekend, it promises to be an exciting round of fixtures.

Al Ettifaq v Al Ittihad - Friday, 7pm

Defending champions Al Ittihad start life under new coach Marcelo Gallardo with a trip across the country to Dammam where they take on Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, who sit just two places and two points below them in the table.

The home team continue to feel the impact of Moussa Dembele’s injury. In the absence of the French striker, Al Ettifaq’s win ratio has dropped from 62 per cent to just 20 per cent while their scoring rate has fallen from an average of two goals per game to 0.6.

Prediction: Al Ettifaq 0-2 Al Ittihad

Al Taawoun v Al Riyadh - Friday, 7pm

The early season momentum that saw Al Taawoun rise to second place has faltered and the Buraidah-based team have not won in their last five games, but with batteries recharged, a home fixture against newly-promoted Al Riyadh offers a perfect opportunity for Pericles Chamsuca’s men to bounce back.

The visitors have started to slowly adapt to life in the SPL, collecting eight points from their last six games, having only picked up four points from their first seven matches, but the four-hour trip to Qassim region could prove tricky for coach Odair Hellmann.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 2-0 Al Riyadh

Al Tai v Al Raed - Friday, 10pm

A crucial encounter in the race to escape relegation sees 15th-placed Al Tai host 17th-placed Al Raed, with just two points separating the teams. The visitors stunned Al Shabab in their last game before the stoppage, while Al Tai have picked up four points from their last three matches.

Prediction: Al Tai 2-2 Al Raed

Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will expect to be among the goals when his team hosts Al Okhdood. AFP

Al Nassr v Al Okhdood - Friday, 10pm

A run of nine wins in their last 10 matches means Al Nassr are closing in on league leaders Al Hilal, whom they face in the following match. If Cristiano Ronaldo and company want to go into that derby in a positive mood, a big win at home against minnows Al Okhdood will be the perfect recipe.

The side playing top-flight football for the first time in their history have finally climbed off the bottom of the table after a win against Al Hazem last time out, but the journey to Riyadh will probably be a mountain too high for Al Okhdood.

Prediction: Al Nassr 4-1 Al Okhdood

Al Hazem v Al Hilal - Saturday, 7pm

It is top versus bottom in Al Rass with league leaders Al Hilal travelling to face 18th place Al Hazem, who have just one win to their name all season. Jorge Jesus’ men will be eager to avoid dropping points before the derby if they are to ensure they remain top for two more weeks at least.

Coach Jose Carreno has reinvigorated Al Hazem since his arrival, helping them pick up four points from as many matches, having only collected three points all season prior to that, and his side have the potential to make it a tricky fixture for the record champions.

Prediction: Al Hazem 1-2 Al Hilal

Malcom's been busy at Al Hilal 💫🇧🇷#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/sQEub5GWmF — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 23, 2023

Al Fateh v Al Fayha - Saturday, 10pm

Both teams will be looking to bounce back after a dry spell, Al Fateh haven’t won in their last two, while it is three matches without a victory for Al Fayha. The two teams depend on potent attacking trios, with Al Fateh’s Mourad Batna, Cristian Tello and Djaniny combining for 16 of their 29 goals while Fashion Sakala, Anthony Nwakaeme and Henry Onyekuru have bagged 11 of Al Fayha’s 15.

Prediction: Al Fateh 4-2 Al Fayha

Damac v Abha - Saturday, 10pm

It’s derby day in Asir down south where rivals Damac and Abha lock horns under contrasting circumstances. The home team have been a pleasant surprise this season, with Georges-Kevin N’Koudou excelling as they soared into the top half of the table. They have only lost once in their last six games. Meanwhile, Abha started the season poorly but are showing signs of improvement with two wins in their last three matches.

Prediction: Damac 2-0 Abha

Al Wehda v Al Khaleej - Saturday, 10pm

The visitors have the opportunity to catch up with their hosts should they defeat them in Mecca. Despite a positive start to the season, Al Wehda have struggled in recent matches, losing three of their last four with Odion Ighalo flattering to deceive since his arrival. Indeed, it has been Australian international Craig Goodwin carrying their hopes so far. Meanwhile, Fabio Martins has led by example, helping Al Khaleej beat Al Tai 3-1 in their most recent match before the break.

Prediction: Al Wehda 1-2 Al Khaleej

🇵🇹 @Fabio11Martins has been pulling the strings for Al Khaleej 🪄#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/9KIHheNSvv — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 23, 2023

Al Ahli v Al Shabab - Saturday, 10pm

Arguably the biggest match of the weekend brings together the two teams who have historically vied for a place in Saudi Arabia’s traditional top four. Al Shabab have never been relegated and boast six league titles to Al Ahli’s three, but the Jeddah outfit are vastly more popular and have added star power this season in the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

Al Shabab’s struggles this term saw them dismiss coach Marcel Keizer and appoint Igor Biscan, but they remain 11 points behind their upcoming opponents as they languish in 11th place, while Al Ahli sit third.

Prediction: Al Ahli 3-2 Al Shabab