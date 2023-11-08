Al Ain sack Alfred Schreuder despite AFC Champions League qualification

Al Ain have parted company with Alfred Schreuder less than 24 hours after the club became the first side to qualify for this season’s Asian Champions League knockout stages.

The Dutchman, appointed only in May, was relieved of his duties on Wednesday. The former Ajax manager and Barcelona assistant coach, 51, had on Tuesday guided Al Ain into the Champions League last 16 with two rounds to spare.

The Garden City club, the record UAE champions and the country’s only winners of the Champions League, currently sit top of their group, with maximum points. Al Ain lie third in the Adnoc Pro League, two points off the summit after seven rounds. They relinquished top spot last Thursday, when they lost 3-1 to second-placed Al Wasl at the Zabeel Stadium.

In an official statement to confirm Schreuder’s departure, Al Ain said: “Al Ain Football Club Company announced that they have reached an agreement with Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder to terminate his contract by mutual agreement.

“This decision was made due to the lack of consistency between the coach and his coaching staff with the company’s institutional work system.

“Al Ain Football Club Company expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to Schreuder for the efforts he exerted during his tenure as the coach, wishing him success in his future career.”

The statement concluded that “the announcement of the new coach’s name will be made in the coming hours”.

In all, Schreuder took charge of Al Ain for 14 official matches after replacing Serhiy Rebrov, winning 12. Along with reaching the last 16 of the Champions League, the club are through to the semi-finals of the ADIB Cup (formerly the League Cup).

Al Ain are next in action on November 24, when they travel to Shabab Al Ahli in the league.