Asian Player of Year Salem Al Dawsari thanks Saudi leaders, Al Hilal and family for award

Salem Al Dawsari paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s leadership, Al Hilal and his family after he was named the Asian Football Confederation's Player of the Year on Tuesday night.

The Hilal winger, who scored Saudi Arabia’s winner in their shock 2-1 victory against Argentina at last year’s World Cup, was named the best male footballer on the continent at the awards ceremony in Doha.

Al Dawsari became the sixth player from the kingdom to capture the prize, and the fifth from Hilal. He pipped to the award Qatar striker Almoez Ali and Australia forward Mathew Leckie.

Speaking after collecting the trophy, Al Dawsari said: “I am very happy with this achievement, and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport.

“I also want to thank the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Al Hilal, the Saudi national team as well as the fans. Of course, I am grateful to my parents and wife, who is my No 1 supporter.”

Al Dawsari, 32, enjoyed a fine past couple of seasons – the award covered all achievements from January 2022 to May 2023 – helping Hilal clinch both the 2021/22 Saudi Pro League and the 2022/23 King’s Cup.

Last season, he played a crucial run in the Riyadh club’s run to the finals of the Asian Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup. Hilal, who eventually lost to Real Madrid, entered the record books as the first Saudi club to reach the showpiece.

Also on Tuesday, Australia forward Sam Kerr was named the continent’s Asian Women’s Player of the Year. Runner-up in Monday’s women’s Ballon d’Or, the Chelsea star became the third female to lift the award more than once following her other success in 2017.

Kerr, 30, became her country’s all-time top scorer – men or women – during last year’s Women’s Asian Cup, while she was instrumental for Chelsea last season, scoring 30 goals to fire the London club to a league and FA Cup double.

Kerr was in the running for this year’s award with China's Zhang Linyang and Japan’s Saki Kumagai.

Unable to attend the ceremony since she is on international duty with Australia, Kerr said via video: “I just want to say what an honour it is to win this award, especially up against some amazing finalists.

"It has been an amazing year for me and my team, and I just want to thank all my teammates, my coaches, my family and friends. Thank you very much again.”

Australia and Chelsea star Sam Kerr was named Asian Women's Player of the Year. AP

Meanwhile, Japan national team manager Hajime Moriyasu picked up the trophy for best men's coach after leading his side to memorable wins against Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup. In doing so, Japan reached the last 16 in Qatar.

In the equivalent women’s category, Shui Qingxia was recognised for guiding China to the Women's Asian Cup early last year - the country's first continental title since 2006.

Elsewhere, South Korea and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae claimed the International Player of the Year award after his starring role in Napoli’s long-awaited Serie A title success last season.