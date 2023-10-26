Young Boys v Manchester City player ratings: Elia 7, Lauper 4; Haaland 9, Grealish 6

Erling Haaland ended his Champions League goal drought with a brace while Manuel Akanji scored on his return to his homeland as reigning champions Manchester City all but secured their spot in the knockout stages with a 3-1 win over Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side maintained their 100 per cent winning record in Group G with three victories, despite their pre-game concerns about playing on the slick artificial turf at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

Haaland scored for the first time in six Champions League games with a penalty in the 67th minute after Mohamed Camara's tackle on Rodri in the box. City's goal-scoring machine added a fabulous second goal when he moved the ball from his left foot to his right before firing it into the top corner in the 86th.

City had a string of first-half near misses before Akanji finally broke the deadlock three minutes after the break when Ruben Dias's header was pushed off the crossbar by keeper Anthony Racioppi and the Swiss defender lunged to poke it in.

But Young Boys caught City keeper Ederson in no man's land to level four minutes later, sending in Meschack Elia with a superb pass which he scooped high over Ederson into the net.

Young Boys are third on one point after three matches.

