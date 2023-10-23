Erik ten Hag wants Man United players to channel emotions after Sir Bobby Charlton death

Erik ten Hag wants his players to channel their emotions when Manchester United take on FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday in their first home game since the death of club great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Charlton's death at the age of 86 was announced on Saturday hours before their game at Sheffield United that saw the Red Devils win 2-1 courtesy of a brilliant Diogo Dalot strike.

Now United take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage in what should be a highly-charged occasion as fans pay their respects to a player who made more than 750 appearances for the club, scoring 249 goals.

“Definitely,” said Ten Hag when asked whether victory would be fitting tribute to Charlton. “Firstly we want to win and pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton; you always want to do that in a certain way and that is what we are aiming for.

“Sir Bobby was a legend, a giant, not only for Manchester United but for football. The legacy that he left for standards, high standards, we have to live it every day.

“Of course first of all our thoughts are with his family, his wife, children and grandchildren.

“But it’s also what he meant for Manchester United, his importance for Manchester United. The standards he set, we have to live it and in the last couple of days they were emphasised.

“We are professionals and it is our job but you can't ban emotions. You use emotions in the right way.”

United are currently bottom of Group A having lost to both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray and need a victory to kick-start their European campaign.

Ten Hag insists he continues to feel the firm backing of the supporters inside Old Trafford, and expects a special atmosphere on Tuesday night.

“It's always special at Old Trafford – every match. The fans are always behind us,” he added.

“Remember the last game, the home game against Brentford: even when the game is not going in our direction, they stayed behind us.

Sir Bobby Charlton Obituary Sir Bobby Charlton, pictured here in his Manchester United playing days, has died aged 86. PA

“In difficult moments, moments of adversity around Manchester United, the fans are still with us and we are with the fans. We are fighting together.

“Definitely tomorrow after the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, their hero, the legend, the giant, I’m sure they will be even more emotional, I expect.”

The game also promises to be a memorable occasion for United striker Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old summer signing who came through the ranks at hometown club Copenhagen, where his younger brothers Emil and Oscar still play.

“You know it's a special game for him,” Ten Hag said of a player who has scored three in two Champions League appearances for United so far.

“He grew up at the club and you know he will be highly motivated. It's for me, for the team but especially of course for him to use that in the right direction, the right balance.”

United hope to have on-loan left-back Sergio Reguilon back after missing games due to injury and was due to return at the weekend only to pick up an illness. “He was fit, trained all last week and yesterday he was back in training,” said Ten Hag.

“Today he will train and we have to assess if he is ready and game-fit and if he can be involved in the squad. So we have to wait for that.”