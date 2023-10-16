England's Kyle Walker wants 'payback' against Italy at Wembley

England defender Kyle Walker has warned Italy he and his teammates are after some "payback" when the Azzurri visit Wembley on Tuesday night in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The sold-out clash is the first time the two teams will have met at Wembley since the Italians beat the Three Lions on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

The teams have faced off in Wolverhampton, Milan and Naples since that heartbreaking night for the English but Walker says this reunion in London is that bit more poignant.

“Listen, we fell short on that night,” the Manchester City and England right-back said. “This is the first time they’re coming back to Wembley, so hopefully we can go out there and put a good performance on and maybe get a little bit of payback.

“I think you learn from occasions where you’ve been in finals and lose finals and setbacks, and you go on and achieve something great.

“We get a draw and we go through, so it’s about managing the game. Obviously, first and foremost, it’s about going out and putting a performance on and winning."

Walker was speaking alongside manager Gareth Southgate at a pre-match press conference on Monday night and both emphasised the importance of securing the point needed for qualification for what would be the fourth major tournament under the 53-year-old coach's command.

“Ultimately, the first objective is always to qualify for the tournaments,” Southgate said. “Our performances earlier in the group have put us in a really strong position.

“The first thing we want to do is to play well and win the game, but we know if it’s the 87th minute and we’re level then we don’t need to lob the goalkeeper into the box at the end of the game.”

Southgate says his players have learnt lessons from that cruel climax to their Euro 2020 campaign.

“Experience,” the 57-cap former defender said of the difference in his side. “Experience of winning big matches, consistent performances. We’ve been ranked in the top five in the world now since 2018, so I don’t think there’s been any other period over the last 30-40 years where that’s been the case.

“These boys are consistently producing big nights, memorable nights, good performances, exciting performances in general and we want to keep doing that.”

Southgate has a full 25-man squad to select from. Decisions over players struggling for club game-time like Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips have been debated, as has a role for John Stones, who hasn't featured much for Manchester City because of a hip problem.

“John, we’re working closely with his club in terms of his recovery,” Southgate added. “He’s been out a long time, so we’ve got to keep assessing him.

“Marc [Guehi] is doing really, really well. He’s played with great maturity in the two games last month.

“He’s a very calm player, positionally excellent. At times he might not catch the eye in the way that some other players do because he’s in the right place, so he’s not having to tear around and cover for something that he’s got wrong.

“He’s composed with the ball, very good mentality, so we think he’s developing really well.”