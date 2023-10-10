UK and Republic of Ireland confirmed as Euro 2028 hosts

The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will co-host the 2028 European Championship, while Italy and Turkey will be joint hosts of the 2032 tournament, Uefa announced on Tuesday.

Both bids ran unopposed but still needed official ratification from Uefa, which was confirmed at a meeting of the governing body in Nyon, Switzerland.

Turkey pulled out from the bidding process for Euro 2028 last week, paving the way for UK and Ireland, who had abandoned plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup to focus on staging the European Championship.

Turkey, who have had several unsuccessful bid for Euros going back to to 2008, agreed to share hosting duties with Italy in a joint bid for the 2032 edition.

England hosted the women's Euro last year, but last had sole hosting rights for a major men's tournament in 1996, when the European Championship involved just 16 teams.

They did, however, host the final of the 24-team Euro 2020, delayed by a year due to the pandemic and held in venues across Europe, at Wembley. The Three Lions reached the final, eventually losing on penalties to Italy.

Matches will be played across 10 stadiums in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Cardiff's Principality Stadium will host the opening match of the 2028 tournament with the final at London's Wembley.

🇬🇧➕🇮🇪 CONFIRMED: #EURO2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland!



Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle.



Congratulations to our confirmed hosts! pic.twitter.com/elnLbjWgam — UEFA (@UEFA) October 10, 2023

A joint statement from the five football associations read: “The UK and Ireland thanks UEFA for its confidence to award UEFA Euro 2028 to the five Association partnership, and congratulates Italy and Turkey on their appointment for UEFA Euro 2032.

“Across the UK and Ireland, celebrations are under way as players, fans and local communities can look forward to an outstanding festival of summer football at UEFA Euro in 2028.”

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer also welcomed the news, saying: “I’m thrilled we’ve secured Euro 2028. It will be the biggest sporting event ever jointly hosted in the UK and Ireland.

“We will put on a brilliant tournament with fans at its heart. We will warmly welcome fans from across Europe to our islands’ shores and give people memories that will last a lifetime.

“On top of that, the tournament is expected to deliver up to £2.6 billion of socio-economic benefit across the host nations, creating jobs and opportunities.”