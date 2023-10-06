Real Madrid and Dubai launch new global partnership

Real Madrid and Dubai have strengthened their long-standing ties with the announcement of a new global partnership.

The deal sees Dubai become the club's 'official destination partner' and it is hoped the alliance will create growth opportunities for both parties and support the plans announced in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The multi-year agreement promises a range of activations, special fan moments and unique experiences for the people of Dubai and Real Madrid fans.

Madrid are one of the best-supported clubs in the UAE and the links between the La Liga champions and Dubai go back for more than a decade.

Emirates has been the club's main sponsor since 2011, appearing on the front of the famous white shirts, while a Real Madrid theme park is set to open in Dubai Parks and Resorts later this year.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid, sealed the partnership at an official ceremony alongside Jose Angel Sanchez, CEO of the club, and Emilio Butragueno, the Real Madrid legend and Director of Institutional Relations.

Kazim said: "We are excited to begin our journey with Real Madrid as a global partner. This game-changing collaboration between Dubai and the greatest club in the world is built upon a shared vision and values, where every achievement motivates one to pursue new heights. With our aim to consolidate Dubai's position among the top three global cities, this strategic alliance will harness the strengths of a leading destination and the world's most celebrated team to reaffirm Dubai globally as the best city to visit, live and work in."

Butragueno added: "We are very proud of this new partnership with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism as the club's first official destination partner. Dubai is a destination that strives for excellence in all its entertainment offerings, a value shared by the club. We are delighted to bring this exciting tourist destination to our millions of Madridistas around the world.

"Dubai's strong public and private sector relations are at the heart of its success, and this new collaboration with Real Madrid further builds on a long-standing partnership that Emirates has cemented since 2011."