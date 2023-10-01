Kylian Mbappe draws a blank as PSG make worst start under Qatari ownership

A 0-0 draw against Clermont on Saturday meant that Paris Saint-Germain made their worst start to a season under Qatari ownership.
The result leaves Luis Enrique's side on 12 points after seven Ligue 1 games, their lowest tally at this stage of a season since 2010/11.
It left the defending champions third in the table, two points behind leaders Monaco, who recorded a 3-2 win over Marseille thanks to two goals from midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.
PSG were bolstered before kick off with the news that striker Kylian Mbappe had overcome a minor injury to his left ankle sustained in last Sunday's 4-0 home win against Marseille. The France international failed to fire at Stade Gabriel Montpied though, and picked up a yellow card for diving in an attempt to win a penalty in the 80th minute.
PSG winger Bradley Barcola said his team fell well short.
“Drawing here is a below-par performance. We came here with the ambition to win,” he said. “These draws are not helping us to advance. Are we falling behind? I don’t know.”
The draw moved Clermont off the bottom and into 17th place with two points.
Goalkeeper Mory Diaw thwarted PSG with a couple of saves in the first half from right winger Ousmane Dembele.
Clermont defender Cheick Konate forced a save from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 53rd minute and, one minute later, Mbappe hit the post from Dembele's cross.
Diaw produced a fine save from substitute Goncalo Ramos in the 81st and another from midfielder Danilo in stoppage time.
PSG face a trip to England's Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.