Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as Al Nassr make it nine wins in a row

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo scored an 87th-minute winner to help Al Nassr edge past Al Tai 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo converted an clinical penalty, slotting into the bottom left corner, to secure a victory which was the club's ninth in a row across all competitions. Ronaldo also provided the assist for Brazilian Talisca's opening goal.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo dons traditional thobe in new Al Nassr FC video

ANassr are now just two points behind league leaders Al Hilal on 18 points.

After the match, Ronaldo lauded the team for turning things around after a difficult start to the season that saw them lose the first two league games.

"Another important victory and nine wins in a row! Well done Team! Let’s keep the good work!" Ronaldo posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Al Fayha. A clash between two of the toughest defences in the league lived up to its billing; Al Ittihad had conceded just five goals and kept as many clean sheets before Friday.

It was just the second time Ittihad dropped points all season, still feeling the absence of injured star striker Karim Benzema.

Also, Al Hilal rose to the top of the table following a 2-0 win over Al Shabab with goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It was a welcome result for Hilal who had won just one of their last three matches across all competitions. They clinched victory despite a missed penalty from marquee signing Neymar, who is yet to score for the club following his big money move from Paris Saint-Germain.