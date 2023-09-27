Manchester United ratings v Crystal Palace: Casemiro 9, Garnacho 7, Amrabat 7

Manchester United had very few complaints as they secured a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Teenager Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro fired the holders to a 2-0 first-half lead at Old Trafford and Anthony Martial added a third after the break to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag's team.

It is now back-to-back wins for United after a disappointing start to the season. Their dominant performance against Palace followed Saturday's narrow victory at Burnley.

Read more United boss Erik ten Hag praises Amrabat versatility

“The mood is always good, but of course when you are not winning at United there is disappointment, and there is frustration, but the togetherness is always there,” Ten Hag said.

“We know we are not now in the position where we want to be. So we have to build up, we have to catch up and then you have to go from game to game, working on the process and working on the results. Don’t get too far ahead."

Garnacho put United ahead with a clinical first half strike from Diogo Dalot's cross, in a marked improvement over previous performances.

The 19-year-old began United's first two matches of the season, but his appearance against Palace was the first time he was named in the starting line-up since a defeat at Tottenham five weeks ago.

"You have seen at the start of the season we played him and then his contribution was not good enough," Ten Hag added.

"He has to learn when he does his job in defending he will always have his moment and he will always be decisive because he has great qualities."

Player ratings for United can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.