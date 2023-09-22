Manchester United desperate for turnaround against Burnley

Manchester United will be hoping for better fortunes when they face Burnley, desperately in need of a Premier League boost.

Erik ten Hag's team are leaking goals, struggling to score and low on confidence.

United lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday to continue their early-season slump, during which they have lost three of their opening five Premier League fixtures.

Despite the state of affairs, Ten Hag insists United are fighting together to try to turn their season around.

"It's my second year. I know it's not always only going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together, and that's what we're doing," Ten Hag said ahead of Saturday's match against Burnely.

"The dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight."

United have not been helped by a long list of injuries but could have Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Harry Maguire back for the clash at Turf Moor.

Another major problem for United has been poor defence, with 14 goals conceded in their last five games.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana took responsibility after making a mistake for Bayern's first goal.

Germany Soccer Champions League Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot in the Champions League Group A game against Manchester United at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. AP

"After my mistake, we lost the control of the game," Onana told TNT Sports. "It's a difficult situation and for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down. But the team was very good; I think it's because of me that they didn't win this game."

However, Ten Hag believes issues are with the team and not individuals.

"It's about team and, as a team, we don't have the results in this moment so then also individuals don't bring the performance you expect, not only one player, there are more, including the manager," he said.

"I always tell my players we attack with 11 and we defend with 11. When one or two are not doing their job, it's like a pack of cards, so that is not only one or two players."

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said he is paying no attention to any talk of a crisis at Manchester United.

"I only try and assess [United] in a way that I need to do for my team, their strengths and weaknesses," said the former Manchester City captain.

"I've been in a big club before and I know what it is when you lose a couple of games. Pressure can mount but it's not for me to talk about them. I focus on the pitch."