Andy Mitten's hot take on Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

Manchester United’s Champions League return ended in disappointment as Harry Kane struck from the spot for Bayern Munich in an entertaining 4-3 win kicked off by Andre Onana’s clanger.

The European heavyweights are at very different stages right now, with the perennial Bundesliga champions second favourites to win a competition that the Red Devils did not even feature in last season.

Absentee-hit United began brightly enough at the Allianz Arena, only for Serge Gnabry to score shortly after former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane’s effort squirmed past summer signing Onana.

Rasmus Hojlund netted his first goal for the club but Kane quickly slammed home a penalty, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as the Red Devils suffered a fourth defeat in five matches.

Player ratings