Andy Mitten's hot take on Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane's penalty seals an entertaining 4-3 win for Bayern at the Allianz Arena

Andy Mitten reports from Munich on Manchester United's Champions League loss

Andy Mitten reports from Munich on Manchester United's Champions League loss
Andy Mitten author image
Andy Mitten
Sep 21, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Manchester United’s Champions League return ended in disappointment as Harry Kane struck from the spot for Bayern Munich in an entertaining 4-3 win kicked off by Andre Onana’s clanger.

The European heavyweights are at very different stages right now, with the perennial Bundesliga champions second favourites to win a competition that the Red Devils did not even feature in last season.

Absentee-hit United began brightly enough at the Allianz Arena, only for Serge Gnabry to score shortly after former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane’s effort squirmed past summer signing Onana.

Rasmus Hojlund netted his first goal for the club but Kane quickly slammed home a penalty, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as the Red Devils suffered a fourth defeat in five matches.

Player ratings

Bayern Munich ratings: Brilliant early save at his near post to deny Eriksen. Decisive punch clear on 10 minutes. Another sharp save from Rashford. Perhaps could have done better for Hojlund goal and possibly even Casemiro’s second. Getty

Sven Ulreich : 6/10

Sven Ulreich 6/10

Bayern Munich ratings: Brilliant early save at his near post to deny Eriksen. Decisive punch clear on 10 minutes. Another sharp save from Rashford. Perhaps could have done better for Hojlund goal and possibly even Casemiro’s second. Getty

Updated: September 21, 2023, 7:23 AM
Manchester UnitedBayern MunichHarry KaneChampions League
Editor's picks
More from the national