AC Milan v Newcastle player ratings: Tomori 8, Giroud 5; Pope 8, Trippier 8

Newcastle United marked their return to Champions League with a battling 0-0 draw with AC Milan at San Siro.

A combination of good saves by goalkeeper Nick Pope and poor finishing by Milan saw the visitors pick up what could prove a vital point.

The hosts will certainly look back on the game with frustration as they did everything but score in a much-improved display from their humiliating 5-1 derby defeat to city rivals Inter at the weekend.

The Rossoneri had 25 attempts on goal to just six for Newcastle, who clung on at the end to the delight of their large travelling support. Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud were both guilty of missing clear opportunities, while the Magpies might even have nicked it at the death when Sean Longstaff went close.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was delighted with his side's character. He said: “The way we defended was commendable, blocked shots, the amount of times we threw ourselves in front of the ball. You cannot underestimate the power of that draw.

“You can’t underestimate the difficulties of coming here, the emotion of the game, new experiences, we had to take a lot on board today. We can improve but growth and improvement are always things we look to do. We can be very positive about our next game. It could be a vital point, who knows?"

