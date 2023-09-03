Chelsea v Nottingham Forest player ratings: Caicedo 4, Jackson 5; Awoniyi 8, Elanga 7

All that money spent and Chelsea still look like team a long way from troubling the sides at the top of the Premier League.

This was a humbling afternoon for the Blues and their billion-pound squad as they were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Nottingham Forest.

Given they still looked so disjointed after such an enormous influx of new players, it was probably fitting that the most expensive one of the all, Moises Caicedo, was at fault for the game's only goal.

The Ecuadorian looked on a different wavelength to his teammates all afternoon and ultimately it proved costly as he miscontrolled Conor Gallagher's pass and Taiwo Awoniyi seized on the loose ball and fed substitute Anthony Elanga to slot what ultimately proved the winner.

That goal came just three minutes after the interval and it is a fairly damning indictment of the hosts that they barely troubled Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner as they attempted to chase the game.

The best chance they could muster was skied from close range by Nicolas Jackson late on. It's clear Pochettino has his work cut out.

