Ryan Gravenberch to join Liverpool with Reds determined to keep Mohamed Salah

The summer transfer window closes in Europe at midnight on Friday, September 1, so expect some frantic last-minute deals to be pushed over the line.

However, to add another layer of drama, the Saudi Pro League deadline is not until September 20, which could mean three weeks of nail-biting for some clubs hoping their top players are not the targets of Saudi sides.

Each day, we collect the best of the transfer speculation and assess the likelihood of these deals materialising.



Strong chance

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will join Liverpool, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The tweet reveals that the two clubs have agreed a €45 million fee. The midfielder will sign a five-year deal to move to Anfield.



Strong chance

PSV Eindhoven are expected to part ways with Johan Bakayoko, after accepting Brentford’s €40 million bid, per Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Liverpool and Burnley credited with an interest in the winger.



Strong chance

Manchester United are close to finalising a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to the Daily Mail. United manager has been keen to add a left-back to his squad before the transfer window closes, following an injury to Luke Shaw. Whilst it was reported that United were keen on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, it is understood that the Old Trafford club have turned their attention towards Reguilon, who has been granted permission to travel and undergo a medical.



Potential

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix could secure a move to Barcelona, according to Sport. The report suggests that whilst the Portuguese forward is keen on the move, the Catalan giants do not view the transfer as a necessity, and will not be roped into a loan deal similar to what Chelsea agreed for the player last season. Atleti would like Barcelona to pay a fee for the loan deal, however, due to the Spanish champions' financial woes, this could prove to be a hurdle.



Potential

Joao Palhinha could be set for a move to Bayern Munich, if Fulham can find a replacement before the transfer window closes, according to Fabrizio Romano. The tweet indicates that Fulham have approached Tottenham Hotspur regarding a possible deal for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, though Spurs are keen to keep the Dane. Palhinha is reportedly keen to secure his move to Bayern, with a five-year deal on offer.



Low chance

Al Ittihad are eager to force through a deal for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, however, the Premier League giants are reluctant to sell, according to Rudy Galetti. It is reported that the Saudi Pro League outfit have upped their offer to $130 million, however, with little time left in the transfer window to find a replacement, Liverpool are unlikely to budge.

Completed transfer deals