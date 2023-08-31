Barcelona's Fati set for shock move to Brighton as Chelsea agree deal for Palmer

The summer transfer window is entering its final 48 hours in Europe as clubs aim to finalise last-minute deals before the September 1 deadline.

However, to add another layer of drama, the Saudi Pro League deadline is not until September 20, which could mean three weeks of nail-biting for some clubs hoping their top players are not the targets of Saudi sides.

Each day, we collect the best of the transfer speculation and assess the likelihood of these deals materialising.



Strong chance

Ansu Fati is on the verge of securing a loan switch to Brighton, according to Fabrizio Romano. Romano suggests that there will be no option for Brighton to buy the 20-year-old Spain forward, with the loan deal set to expire in June 2024. A verbal agreement between Barcelona and Brighton has been reached, with the Premier League outfit keen to secure the deal as soon as possible, with deadline day lurking. Fati had reportedly been a loan target for both Chelsea and Tottenham.



Strong chance

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has reached a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund, as a move edges closer, reports Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg. It is expected that it will be an initial loan deal, although Dortmund will have the option to make this permanent. Rivals Bayern Munich had also reportedly been interested, with the Bavarian club instead now focusing on Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah. However, the tweet indicates that Dortmund and Southampton are still working on finalising the deal.

Cole Palmer appears set to move to Chelsea from Manchester City. Reuters



Strong chance

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Manchester City for attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that a deal worth £45 million in total has been accepted by the Premier League champions, with a medical set to be booked. Palmer, 21, has endured a promising start to the season, scoring in the Uefa Super Cup triumph against Sevilla and Arsenal in the Community Shield, but has been identified by City as a player who can leave the Etihad Stadium for the right price.



Potential

Fulham, Sheffield United and Burnley are weighing up potential moves for Divock Origi, according to Football Insider. The 28-year-old forward is deemed surplus to requirements at AC Milan, who have been desperate to offload the Belgian all summer. Origi had previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but he could be set for a return to the Premier League, having previously made 175 appearances with Liverpool.



Potential

There is a general understanding between all parties regarding a deal for Real Betis’ Luiz Felipe to join Al Ittihad, although the Saudi champion have not yet finalised the arrangement, per Rudy Galetti. The tweet indicates the move is an evolving situation, with Betis preparing to lose the 26-year-old Italy defender, who arrived at the club last summer from Lazio on a free transfer.



Low chance

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has attracted the attention of Inter Milan, suggest Calciomercato. While the Spurs player will be allowed to depart the club, Genoa already have reached an agreement with the Premier League club, which dampens the chances of Inter making a late-swoop for the 26-year-old France international.

